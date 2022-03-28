Marion maintains hunting ban in town, charges police with culling deer herds

Hunting continues to be banned in Marion. To control the deer population in the town, Marion police officers have been charged with culling the herds.

Concerns regarding the abundant deer population came before the Marion Town Council in December when Charlie Hayden told officials that after years of successful gardening on his Marion land, he’s no longer able to reap any produce. He put the blame squarely on deer. He asked the council to work with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) and create an urban archery season.

Council members have acknowledged that they receive numerous complaints about deer, ranging from garden and landscape damage to vehicle crashes.

The issue has been before the council multiple times. In recent decades, the elected leaders explored deer management options in 2003, 2009, and 2014.

Each time, officials worried about protecting the property rights of landowners who do not want hunting to take place on their land.

During a February public hearing on allowing hunting, the council heard from two people: one in favor of hunting and one who was opposed.

Town officials also sought the expertise of the DWR.

Bill Bassinger, a DWR wildlife biologist, presented the town with three options for deer population management: hire a contractor to kill the deer; allow MPD officers to kill the deer and possibly have the meat prepared for donation; or allow licensed hunters to kill the deer. Of the three, Bassinger said a private contractor becomes expensive quickly, while allowing hunting is the most economical. He also noted that many hunters consume what they kill.

In addition to normal hunting seasons, the town was also considering joining the urban archery program that extends the season for does, which Bassinger said allows for the harvest of the population drivers.

Fifty-six localities around Virginia take part in the urban archery program. Some of those include Saltville, Wytheville, Tazewell, Richlands, Pulaski, Independence, Hillsville, Galax, Blacksburg and Radford.

However, MPD Chief John Clair surveyed eight of those localities. Of those, he told the council the majority didn’t see a significant impact on the deer population and several had initiated programs that employed police officers to help control the herds.

In Marion, Town Manager Bill Rush said there are only three or four sections where sportsman could hunt and comply with laws regarding distance from homes and roadways. He didn’t believe an urban archery program, which extends the season for hunting does, would make an appreciable difference in the deer population.

Rush favored using the MPD to harvest deer to reduce the risk of property damage and subjecting homeowners to the prospects of a wounded deer coming onto their property.

With the MPD conducting the harvests, town officials also hope to help those in need.

Clair said his officers will field dress the deer and then take them to a processor, after which the meat will be donated to Hunters for the Hungry, a more than 30-year-old organization that has provided millions of pounds of venison to food pantries and other groups that care for at-risk individuals. Hunters for the Hungry would then distribute the meat in the region.

Council member Susie Jennings supported the decision, saying she was concerned about citizens’ safety if any form of hunting was allowed.

Councilman Larry Carter countered that the incidence of bow hunting injuries is negligible.

In February DWR’s Jeff Pease said that since 2007 only five safety incidents have been reported involving a bow or crossbow.

Officials noted that they will not be decimating the town’s deer population, but plan to reduce it by 50 to 60 deer, which they estimate is 20% to 30% of the population.

With a decline in the number of sportsmen who hunt, Clair later said that town officials don’t believe hunting would achieve those numbers. Hunters, he noted, are limited to six deer per year. The town will be able to apply for a depopulation permit.

Rush projected that using the MPD to harvest the deer will cost about $9,000, including officers’ time, processing at about $100 per deer, and supplies that could include a pneumatic rifle, which uses compressed air to shoot a traditional bullet. Clair said such a weapon might be used in more densely populated neighborhoods. They are quieter than standard firearms.

Ultimately, the council voted to proceed with acquiring a depopulation permit with Carter abstaining.

The council did ask that data be gathered on vehicle crashes involving deer and other deer complaints so the program can be reviewed in a year or as needed.

In a Tuesday interview, Clair said his department will now work to identify the populations and areas where the most complaints are made. They’ll work to thin the population first in the high-complaint areas. He expects that they’ll begin in the Prater Lane area.

The chief emphasized that the harvesting will be done carefully and ethically. “As a hunter myself, I want to do it as ethically as possible,” he said. Clair also said other members of the MPD are hunters and “we intend to use the same methods that we would use normally, clean ethical kills, just like we normally would, and look to return the harvest back into the community.”

The MPD won’t undertake any culling at night and won’t spotlight or bait the deer. Clair said the department would use its best marksmen, likely the firearms instructors, and set up a law-enforcement parameter around the area to keep pedestrians or other animals from entering the area.

Should the officers need to cull deer on private property, they will request the land owner’s permission before proceeding.

He said they now plan to harvest deer in groups of 10.

None of the culling will take place until late fall. This time of year, Clair noted that fawns are being born, and they don’t want to leave the babies without their mothers. Cold temperatures will also help prevent the meat from spoiling.

The chief acknowledged that he knows many people enjoy observing the deer and caring for animals. He reiterated that the goal will be to remove 25% to 30% only, “not all of them.”