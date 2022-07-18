Soul music this week in Floyd

Blues musician Justin Golden will open for Joslyn & The Sweet Compression at the next Small Town Summer on Thursday evening.
Golden released his debut album titled “Hard Times and a Woman” in April, and his blues have been featured on playlists by Apple Music and Spotify. The Richmond-based singer-songwriter has ties to the Mississippi Delta, Chicago and the Piedmont of Virginia.
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression has performed across the country with its funk and soul tunes. The band is a featured act for Jazz Fest in Alabama in June, and it’s scheduled to join Tyler Childers at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado in September.
Small Town Summer fun starts at 6 p.m. in Warren G. Lineberry Park off south Locust Street on July 21. Events are free, and attendees are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs. Alcohol is not permitted in the park.
Updates for weather and more can be found at www.facebook.com/floydsmalltownsummer.