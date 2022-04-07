Altizer sets records at Concord

Successful college athletes almost always were successful high school athletes. Some high school stars fail to reach success at the college level and some never even try.

However, Hannah Altizer's success as a college runner took a completely different course. She went from being a good-but-not-great runner at Floyd County High School to one of the best ever at Concord University in Concord, West Virginia.

"She is an awesome story," said Mike Cox, her coach at Concord. "She is positive and upbeat and has a great work ethic. She embraces the challenge and does the necessary work. She has gotten a whole lot faster in college."

Her mile time improved from 5:36 to 5:10.

Hannah went from being lost in the crowd in high school to being a school record holder in college.

"I've set eight school records at Concord," she said. "A teammate broke one of those records last week, so now I'm down to seven, but I've got time to get some more records."

Her high school coach, Winfred Beale said Hannah "was one of the hardest workers on the team. She was willing to do the little things that made a big difference.

"Even when she was in elementary school she hung around the program, timing events and posting results. She always had a smile, and if she didn't finish first, she was happy for her teammates that did well.

" She had tenacity and persistence, and hit her peak later on."

Hannah, who graduated from FCHS in 2018, was under the radar during the best era of girls track. From 2013 to 2018, her teammates won dozens of district and regional championships, won eight state championships and set four state records.

During this time, the Goodson sisters (Chandra and Olivia), the Phillips sisters (Sarah and Chloe), the Belshan sisters (Hannah and Abi), Olivia Beegle, Solace Church, Rebecca Roscoe and Emily Harris all won all-state honors.

Hannah's favorite high school memory was qualifying to run in the state meet.

"My first two years I didn't make it to state. In my junior year, I met the automatic qualifying standard for the mile in an invitational at Hidden Valley."

That year she finished 12th in the state meet (teammates Harris and Church finished second and third). Hannah also finished 12th in the state in the mile in her senior year.

Her college career was delayed. "I went to Virginia Tech for a year and a half because I wasn't ready to run in college."

One of her favorite moments at Concord was a race she didn't win.

"I was seeded seventh, and I finished second, and people were looking at me like, wow, where did she come from?"

In preparing for races, she logs 50- 60 miles of road work a week. In addition to practice, she also runs in the mornings and evenings.

Her father Glen was a star runner at FCHS and continues to help with the school's running programs.

When Hannah was 11, her mother passed away.

"She liked to run and got me interested," Hannah said. "She inspired a work ethic and motivation. She's always in my mind when I run."

Hannah runs cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. "I like outdoor the best, but I enjoy whatever sport is in season."

She is a flexible runner, competing in every distance from the 400 to the 10k. Coach Cox says her events vary from meet to meet, depending on the opponents and what might yield the most team points.

"At one meet she ran the 4X800 relay and the 3k. Last week she ran the 1500 and the 800. Next week she may run the 5k or the 10k."

Hannah said that her high school cross country coach Andy Sayers was a big reason she decided to run in college. "He convinced me that I could continue to run."

She is on course to graduate this spring with an Accounting degree. Because she didn't compete in her college freshman year, she has an additional year of college eligibility and plans to run in a postgrad year for Concord next year.

Even though she has been gone from FCHS for four years, Hannah Altizer is still an important name for the Floyd County track program. Her brother Bryce married Hannah Belshan, and Hannah Belshan Altizer is now co-head coach of the FCHS track program.

"It causes some confusion, but the family has it figured out," said the Concord Hannah. "We're referred to as Hannah A and Hannah B (for Belshan)."

Even after her college career ends, Hannah plans to continue running.

"Aside from the competition and the exercise, it is also a great stress reliever. I'd also like to coach some day."