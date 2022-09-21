Upcoming boating safety course in Christiansburg

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is planning a ‘Boat Virginia’ boating safety class next month, and materials and instruction are free of charge.

Participants are asked to bring a pencil, a highlighter and their own packed lunch. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Pre-registration is required for the class at the Montgomery County Government Center (755 Roanoke St.) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Online registration is available at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/184475.

For more information, contact Mendy Harman at (540) 494-3569.