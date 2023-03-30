Floyd is home to an educational and performing arts center dedicated to giving local youth a place to discover their passions.

The June Bug Center is a nonprofit organization that hosts classes involving theater, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), dance, yoga and more. After school programs are for ages 7-18, with specific classes available to different groups.

There are After Work classes for adults, as well, including Crocheting and Theatre.

Created in 2001 by Donald H. McBroom and Dorian Dugger, the facility was dedicated to and named for McBroom’s late mother, June. June believed that there were not enough opportunities for afterschool activities available for local youth.

“The June Bug Center began as a healing arts center with yoga, massage, Reiki and dance,” said current Director Shannon Hardwicke. “Dance was a large program, and the studio at the time was named Mountain Rose. The center focused on private lessons.”

Even though the JBC now provides mostly after school classes, the healing arts aspect of the center still remains. Hardwicke herself teaches yoga classes in the dance studio.

All of JBC’s afterschool programs are in some way related to creativity or thinking outside the box.

STEAM classes include Junior Engineers, in which students use a variety of sources to learn how to use microcontrollers, or how to code using Python (a coding language); Computer Club, where students use a Piper computer to create circuit codes through Minecraft; and Lego Club, where Legos are used to build STEAM-related projects.

The current dance classes are Dancing Dragonflies and Jitter Bugs. Jitter Bugs being for kids ages 7-9, and Dancing Dragonflies for ages 10-18.

Both classes aim to teach kids about different styles of dance, including jazz, ballet, lyrical and others. Along with just dancing, kids are encouraged to make friends with their classmates, just like the other classes offered

These classes not only teach valuable skills for kids to have throughout their lives, but also teach kids about the culture they live in.

For example, a music class offered at the JBC is called Floyd JAMs (Junior Appalachian Musicians). In this class, kids choose between a guitar, a banjo, or a fiddle, and are then taught how to play it.

Theatre classes for the spring semester include Acting Out and Drama Society for Teens. Acting Out is a class for younger kids, ages 8 to 12, where basic theatre skills are taught.

Drama Society for Teens is a class for older kids, ages 13-18. In this class, teens can further develop their acting skills, or they can learn a new skill, like controlling lights and sound.

Having participated in a in a plethora of theatre productions at JBC, I can personally speak to the impact of these programs.

Both the instructors and the students involved are people I have grown up with, and I treasure them as a sort of second family. I have also learned so many skills from these classes, and I consider myself to be a somewhat experienced actor, who can adapt in most acting situations.

I’ve participated in music-based activities since I was 6 or 7 years old, and these activities have significantly helped me grow, mentally and socially. I don’t regret a minute of it, and it brings me joy to see others appreciate music as much as I do.

Currently 100 kids take after school classes at the JBC. Imagine how the center could expand if more kids registered.

So, perhaps next time you want to go see a performance, or if you think your kids should try something new, the June Bug Center may be a great place to start.