Marion, Sugar Grove women charged following family dispute over truck

Two Marion women have been arrested and a third Sugar Grove woman is being sought on carjacking, assault and grand larceny charges following a family dispute over a truck.

According to a police activity report, Marion officers responded to a call about the altercation at the US Post Office on Pearl Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

At the scene, a woman told police she had let a family member borrow the truck for a couple months and had asked for it to be returned the previous day. While she was sitting in the truck on Pearl Avenue, she said the family member and two other women approached her, opening the door, removing her from the vehicle and assaulting her before taking off in the truck.

Virginia Code defines a carjacking as any seizure of control of a vehicle from another person by force or threat.

Police located the truck on Avery Lane in the Marion area. According to the activity report, it’s believed that a title found in the truck was forged to show that it was sold to one of the three women.

With the approval of the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, the woman obtained four felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant on each of the three women.

Barbara Bowden, 57, and Jessica Gillespie, 39, both of Marion, were taken into custody Tuesday morning. Margie Lee Baker, 54, of Sugar Grove, has not yet been taken into custody.

Each of the women is charged with carjacking, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit carjacking, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and misdemeanor assault and battery