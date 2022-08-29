Mitchell credits civic-mindedness to parents

Floyd County’s Connie Mitchell, who has been a driver of various projects throughout her lifelong residency, was honored earlier this month by the Floyd Town Council.

Mayor Will Griffin read the official Proclamation of Honor for the record. It notes Mitchell’s countless hours of selfless service to the Floyd County Historical Society (of which she is currently the secretary), the Historical Society Museum, the Jacksonville Cemetery Board, the Retired Teachers Association and more.

“Mitchell plays a vital role in the preservation of the history of the Floyd community and the Town of Floyd,” the proclamation states.

Griffin said he personally has been in church with Mitchell his whole life, and she’s a friend to many in Floyd. He noted her father is former Town Mayor Vernon Harris.

Mitchell thanked Council and said it is her parents that instilled her civic-mindedness. She listed a number of groups her father was a part of, including the volunteer fire department, the merchant’s association, the parent/teachers association and others.

Her mother, Cornelia Thomas Harris, was her father’s “rock,” Mitchell said, going great lengths to support the Floyd community and her husband’s involvement in it.

Mitchell said her husband, John, has been her rock and thanked Council again for the honor.

Griffin presented Mitchell with a framed drone photo of town, with the stoplight in the middle, and she said it was “wonderful.”

Town council makes proclamations of honor to community members quarterly, Griffin said at the beginning of the meeting, “to spread a little sunshine” and good news.