Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog JoJo, a super, sweet Beagle mix whose in the last bit of his puppy years.

JoJo is about one-and-a-half years old, neutered and up-to-date on vaccines, and weighs about 40 pounds. He is smart (especially when treats are involved), having already mastered “sit,” “come” and “lay down” in foster care.

He is working on crate training and settles down quickly. While he likes to sniff when out and about, he is not ruled by his nose.

JoJo can be a bit timid at first, but quickly warms up to people and would love to join you on the couch but is happy laying by your feet.

He is showing interest in playing with toys and likes a game of tug.

With his sweet personality, JoJo would do fine in a family with children or be someone’s sole companion.

To meet JoJo or any of the animals at the FCHS, complete and submit an adoption application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207 to leave a message for a volunteer.