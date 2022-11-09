Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster cats, Chester and Maverick, a bonded duo that can tackle any challenge together.

Both Chester and Maverick are five years old, and Maverick is a calm, laid back fellow, who is great with kids and dogs.

Chester is very sweet and loving, and though he’s more timid at first, he’s also great with kids and dogs.

Both boys are neutered and up to date on their vaccines. Adoption fees are discounted for bonded pairs.

Anyone interested in meeting/adopting Chester and Maverick, and other pets at the FCHS should complete and submit an adoption application online at www.floydhumanesociety.com or call (540) 745-7207 to leave a message for a volunteer.