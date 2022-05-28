Lady Buffs finish tennis season 12-4

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes varsity softball team celebrated Senior Night last week with a come from behind win of 8-7 over the Radford Bobcats at home.

The Lady Buffs lost its final game of the season, 11-0, also at home, to the dominating Carroll County Cavaliers. The Ladies brought in a 5-15-0 record for the 2022 spring season.

The Ladies’ win against Radford was the second recovery against the Bobcats this season. The Buffs edged out the ‘Cats 10-9 in April.

Before the game, the school and fans celebrated graduating seniors Gracenne Clinger, Jaden Nichols, Caroline Hale and Sharla Salyer with their families.

The Lady Buffaloes soccer team honored seniors Maggie Bower, Lizzie Finn and Luna Demerest for completing the final season of their high school careers.

On the tennis courts, the Lady Buffs varsity team brought in a 12-4 record, finishing the regular season with two straight wins at home.

The Buffaloes boys’ squad came back from road losses against Glenvar and Radford to beat Carroll County for a season record of 9-4.

Playoff action this week has regional track action in Christiansburg today, May 26.