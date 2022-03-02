Chaffin, St. Clair sign for next steps

Two Floyd County senior athletes signed with colleges this week and last, part of a growing number who are signing with schools to get an education and join their sporting programs.

Wyatt Chaffin, flanked by his sisters, signed his letter of intent to attend Southwest Community College on Feb. 25, then gave a thumps up. He will play baseball for the school, located in Tazewell County.

He was congratulated by family and friends, and thanked some individually.

Elijah St. Clair signed his intent play football and attend Bridgewater College the afternoon of Feb. 27 with family, fellow football athletes, and coaches watching and applauding.

Legendary FCHS football coach Winfred Beale congratulated St. Clair and his family for his “positive, important steps.”

“You are moving in the right direction,” Beale said. He praised St. Clair for his dedication and commitment.

St. Clair gave Bridgewater hats to Beale and others.