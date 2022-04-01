Library to offer pet tags throughout April

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library announced last week that it has partnered with the Floyd County Humane Society to offer free pet ID tags throughout April.

Immediate creation of tags may not always be available at all times, and there is a limit of three tags per person. Tags are not limited to dogs, the library stated, but please, no goldfish.

Call ahead to make an appointment or be prepared to leave a clearly written copy of text for the tag with library staff. If the information is dropped off, tags can be picked up at a later date.

If participants would like to share a photo of their pet with their new tag for the library to share on Facebook and/or to display in the library, email it to jverostko@mfrl.org or bring your pet by the library and staff will take their picture.

The library has recently re-launched its in-person Storytime, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Wednesday. Develop early learning skills and encourage a love a reading, while sharing stories, music, crafts and other activities as a family.

Learn more about JPML’s community offerings, including the Mobile Library, at www.facebook.com/JPMLibrary and www.mfrl.org.

Visit in person at 321 W. Main Street in Floyd, and call (540) 745-2947 for more information about any of its programs.