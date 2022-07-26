Collin Raye to headline Rural Retreat Heritage Day Saturday

Country music singer Collin Raye will headline Rural Retreat Heritage Day Saturday; that’s his story and he’s sticking to it. Raye’s credits include a long list of Top 10 and No. 1 hits like “Love, Me,” “My Kind of Girl,” “That’s My Story,” and “Little Rock.”

He takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. And until then, there’s lots plenty to keep you busy.

The fun starts early, at 8 a.m. with a Heritage Baseball Classic at Rural Retreat High School, followed by an opening ceremony at noon. Also at noon, there is a Cruise-In at the Community Center and Bingo from 2 to 5 p.m. in the pavilion. At 1 p.m., kids’ activities begin, and from 2-4 p.m., kids can get free ice cream. Various vendors will also be on hand.

There’s a day full of musical entertainment, starting with The Rich’s at 12:15 p.m., The Stompin Soles Clogging at 1:15 p.m., Jim Lloyd at 2:15 p.m., Glen Shelton at 3:15 p.m., Dave Fenley from “The Voice” at 5:45 p.m., Jukebox Rehab at 7 p.m. and Collin Ray at 8:30 p.m.

Food vendors include:

The Rural Retreat Rescue Squad with hamburger, hotdogs, fried bologna sandwiches; Carrol-Wythe Wagon Train with BBQ and sides; B&W Food Stand with ribbon fries, corn dogs, Philly Steak, deep fried Oreos and funnel cakes; Sweet Bee Cupcakery with chicken wraps, brownies, cookies and cake pops; Tacos Al Fresco with street taclos, quesadillas, corn, nachos and burritos; Gilly’s Shaved Ice; Squeeze'em & Shake'em Refreshments with fruit lemonades and tea; Allison's Concessions with strawberry lemonade, frozen chocolate cheesecake and bananas; Mt. Airy Lodge with popcorn; Rural Retreat Boys Baseball with drinks; and Rural Retreat Pentecostal Church Men with homemade pork rinds.