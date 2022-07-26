 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Collin Raye to headline Rural Retreat Heritage Day Saturday

Collin Raye

Country music singer Collin Raye will headline Rural Retreat Heritage Day Saturday.

Country music singer Collin Raye will headline Rural Retreat Heritage Day Saturday; that’s his story and he’s sticking to it. Raye’s credits include a long list of Top 10 and No. 1 hits like “Love, Me,” “My Kind of Girl,” “That’s My Story,” and “Little Rock.”

He takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. And until then, there’s lots plenty to keep you busy.

The fun starts early, at 8 a.m. with a Heritage Baseball Classic at Rural Retreat High School, followed by an opening ceremony at noon. Also at noon, there is a Cruise-In at the Community Center and Bingo from 2 to 5 p.m. in the pavilion. At 1 p.m., kids’ activities begin, and from 2-4 p.m., kids can get free ice cream. Various vendors will also be on hand.

There’s a day full of musical entertainment, starting with The Rich’s at 12:15 p.m., The Stompin Soles Clogging at 1:15 p.m., Jim Lloyd at 2:15 p.m., Glen Shelton at 3:15 p.m., Dave Fenley from “The Voice” at 5:45 p.m., Jukebox Rehab at 7 p.m. and Collin Ray at 8:30 p.m.

Food vendors include:

The Rural Retreat Rescue Squad with hamburger, hotdogs, fried bologna sandwiches; Carrol-Wythe Wagon Train with BBQ and sides; B&W Food Stand with ribbon fries, corn dogs, Philly Steak, deep fried Oreos and funnel cakes; Sweet Bee Cupcakery with chicken wraps, brownies, cookies and cake pops; Tacos Al Fresco with street taclos, quesadillas, corn, nachos and burritos; Gilly’s Shaved Ice; Squeeze'em & Shake'em Refreshments with fruit lemonades and tea; Allison's Concessions with strawberry lemonade, frozen chocolate cheesecake and bananas; Mt. Airy Lodge with popcorn; Rural Retreat Boys Baseball with drinks; and Rural Retreat Pentecostal Church Men with homemade pork rinds.

