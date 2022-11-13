Register for gingerbread house contest this month

The community is invited to participate in the 2022 Great Gingerbread House Contest in downtown Floyd. Registration must be completed by Nov. 26.

The tasty creations will be displayed in businesses downtown (the Floyd Country Store, The Soda Fountain and others) from Dec. 7-20.

Categories include Youth, Popular, Judges’ Choice, Creative and Business. Kids 12 and younger are encouraged to enter into the Youth category, and local businesses are invited to participate and be represented in the Business Category.

Online community voting from Dec. 8-20 will determine the Popular winner. All other categories will be judged by a panel of local community leaders.

Contest Rules:

Include your name and Gingerbread House title in a visible separate piece of paper.

All Gingerbread Houses must be placed on a plywood board base or cardboard not exceeding 22”x22”.

All Gingerbread Houses must be 100% edible (candy, embellishments, materials) except for lights ‘inside/outside’ the house.

Non-edible support structure material other than the baseboard may not be used.

No artificial interior materials, such as Styrofoam or wood, are to be used to construct or decorate the house.

Non-edible decorations, such as paint, ribbon, figurines, etc. may be used ONLY to decorate your base.

Gingerbread House Kits are allowed in Youth (12 and under) category and will be required to be labeled as made from a kit base.

Winners will be announced on Dec. 22. Optional gingerbread house pickup is Dec. 24 — houses left after the pickup deadline will be thrown away.

Resources for the Great Gingerbread House Contest, including recipes and patterns, can be found online at www.floydcountrystore.com.

With questions, or for additional information, email maggie@floydcountrystore.com.