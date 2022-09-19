Fourth Marion man sentenced in connection to counterfeit pill distribution

A Marion man who prosecutors say ordered around 30,000 fentanyl pills from a California supplier and distributed them in Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to spend three-and-a-half years in prison and pay $50,000 in fines.

A federal judge imposed the sentence on 21-year-old Zachary Ryan Hutton last Friday.

Law enforcement began investigating a “flood of illegal pills” in Smyth County last year. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the pills resembled pharmaceutical-grade oxycodone, but were actually “pressed” pills made of fentanyl.

In June 2021, the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General intercepted a package mailed to Hutton’s grandmother’s home in Marion and addressed to “Ryan Hutton,” according to the release.

Following a controlled delivery of the package, law enforcement arrested Hutton and found him to be in possession of an additional 798 pressed pills.

During the investigation, police learned that Hutton had ordered around 30,000 fentanyl pills by mail during a four-month period, paying the California source $20,000 for the most recent package, the release said.

Hutton pleaded guilty in March to possessing with intent to distribute and distributing 400 grams or more of a fentanyl containing substance.

Following his guilty plea, U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said, “The Commonwealth of Virginia, and Southwest Virginia in particular, has seen a dramatic uptick in substance abuse disorder in recent years. Disrupting and prosecuting fentanyl trafficking networks—especially pressed pills—is one of my Office’s top priorities. We know we cannot arrest our way out of this epidemic, but when traffickers brazenly spread tens of thousands of lethal pills across the country and into our Virginia communities, we will hold them accountable.”

Hutton is one of several individuals to be prosecuted this year in connection to distributing pressed pills sent through the mail from a California supplier.

This investigation was conducted by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the USPS Office of the Inspector General, the DEA and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Whit D. Pierce prosecuted this case.