Software issue delays real estate tax bills

Wythe County Treasurer Lori Guynn hopes real estate tax bills will be mailed out this month, but cannot be certain until issues with a new software system are worked out.

“The real estate bills have not mailed out yet,” she said in an email. “Currently, we haven’t received the data in this office to bill them out. There are ongoing software issues that the Commissioner of Revenue’s office and the IT Department are trying to get worked out with the software companies.”

The issue has delayed the towns of Wytheville and Rural Retreat from mailing out their real estate taxes, too. Officials from both towns said they are waiting on information from the county before mailing out the bills.

Normally, real estate and personal property tax bills are mailed in early October with an early December due date, but officials voted for a later due date this year for personal property taxes.

Wythe County, Wytheville and Rural Retreat have mailed out personal property tax bills. In Wythe County and Wytheville, they are due Dec. 30 to avoid penalty and interest charges.

Rural Retreat mailed out personal property tax bills in October; they are due Feb. 6. Rural Retreat Treasurer Monica Patton said she plans to discuss extending the deadline during next week’s Town Council meeting.

Personal property taxes are for vehicles, motorcycles, campers, boat, trailers, mobile homes and business related taxes like furniture and fixtures, merchants’ capital, signs, etc. Real estate taxes are for land and/or house and buildings.

Although Wythe County supervisors do not have a mailing date for real estate taxes, the board set March 30, 2023 as the extended due date for those taxes.

“I hope we can mail the bills out this month but it will be dependent upon how the resolution of issues continues to go,” Guynn said.

Both Guynn and Wytheville Treasurer Michael Stephens said the delay should not have a negative impact on their budgets.

“The Town budgeted $ 1,858,807 for current year real estate taxes,” Stephens said in an email. “With the Town operating on a fiscal year, July to June, we should be able to achieve the budget amount even with the tax tickets being mailed later that normal.”

Guynn said that in 2021, the county’s real estate bills totaled $12,770,000, excluding the special tax districts that pay an additional tax per revenue sharing agreements with the county.

“The delay in sending out the 2022 real estate bills for a bit longer will not have a major impact on the county,” she said. “We are financially sound and have reserve funds if needed until the new revenue begins to come in, though I don’t foresee the need to pull from those funds at this time.”

For those who wish to pay their real estate bills before they are mailed out or who just want to know the amount due, Guynn said taxpayers can obtain their amounts from the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office. Since that office is the assessing office, it has access to the new assessment amounts and can calculate the amount due. After finding out the amount due, taxpayers can then go by the treasurer’s office to pay the amount due, which will result in a zero balance bill when the tax bills are issued, Guynn said.

The treasurer offered these tips for people who want to pay in advance:

Taxpayers will need to provide the treasurer’s office with their parcel number and the amount due for each parcel when paying due to the office not having the 2022 bill information.

Payment options available include cash, check and money order. Visa, Mastercard and Discover cards are also accepted however a 3% convenience fee is added to the total. Payments may also be made online at www.webfeepay.com in which convenience fees will also apply.

The towns of Wytheville and Rural Retreat do not have the real estate information either due to receiving it from the Commissioner of Revenue. However, if taxpayers have their assessment information, the towns are willing to accept advance payments also.

Phone number for both offices: Treasurer at 276-223-6070 and Commissioner of Revenue at 276-223-6015.