Friendship leads to ice hockey deal

A landscaper and a priest meet at the Apex Center. What happens next?

An ice hockey team comes to Wythe County.

A new, Class A hockey team will make the Apex Center its home next year all thanks to a friendship that developed between Miller’s Lawn Care owner Jeff Miller and Kerry Randall, priest for the Carolina Thunderbirds, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Miller and Randall met when Randall visited the center; as the priest for several minor league teams in North Carolina, Randall enjoys checking out athletic facilities, Miller said. Miller owned and operated the Mr. Dogs concession stand at the Apex Center.

“We bumped into each other and started talking and exchanged phone numbers,” Miller said. “Fast forward three or four years and he calls and asks how things are going. I said, ‘well, not too good.’ And I told him about the situation the Apex Center was in.”

At that point, in early February, the Wythe County Board of Supervisors was growing disgruntled with the lack of progress at the Apex Center. The board would eventually terminate the lease agreement between the board and the Apex Authority, the group operating the center.

Miller said Randall suggested that he come to a Thunderbirds game and speak with the team owner, a businessman out of Chicago.

“He said his name is Barry Soskin, and I can give you his phone number,” Miller said. “I called the number and Barry was kind enough to listen to me. At the next game, I took everything I could think about about the Apex Center to the game, anything I could find. We sat down for 30 minutes, and he said he was very interested and that we needed to get the ball rolling.”

Miller then spoke one-on-one with some supervisors, “and the rest is history,” he said.

On Monday, Wythe County announced that Soskin wants a 10-year lease for the Apex Center and plans to bring an ice hockey team to Wythe County. Soskin already owns three ice hockey teams that are members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League: the Port Huron Michigan Prowlers, the Thunderbirds and the Mississippi Seawolves based in Biloxi.

Supervisors will hold a public hearing about the lease Wednesday at 6 p.m. inside the County Administration Building, 340 S. Sixth St., Wytheville.

After Monday’s press conference, Soskin said he was immediately intrigued by the Apex Center because it is a relatively new venue right next to the interstate. He said he plans to offer skating lessons, hockey lessons, lacrosse and soccer leagues and more at the center. A fan of live music, he hopes to bring concerts and other non-sporting events to the center, too.

And then, there’s the land. The Apex sits on 95 acres that the county bought in 2015 for $1.3 million. Soskin said he did not know how large the lot was when he first visited the center. When he learned about the entire property during his second visit – he was “psyched” and knew he wanted to lease it. He said he plans to build athletic fields on the property.

Soskin said he plans to replace the center’s dirt floor with concrete and add seats on the arena floor, close to the ice rink, which will be created with a portable ice system that can be removed when necessary.

Regarding the lease amount, Soskin said the lease payment should cover the debt service on the center by the second year of the lease. Payments on the project are about $333,000 per year through 2037.

As for his involvement for brining ice hockey to Wythe County, Miller said he is proud and happy to help out. He admits he knows little to nothing about hockey, but plans to learn.

“I couldn’t tell you the rules if my life depended on it, but I’m going to learn it. My main objective was to try to take relief off of the taxpayer,” Miller said. “Barry is a good person, and he is what this facility needs. I was just trying to be a good citizen. I knew the taxpayers were on the hook for the debt service; this was my Hail Mary.”

Score!