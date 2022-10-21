Rural Retreat to celebrate Dr Pepper Day Sunday

Sunday is Dr Pepper Day in Rural Retreat, where the public is invited to enjoy the afternoon with live music, free T-shirts and lots of Dr Pepper. Special exhibits include glass and jewelry artists Ed and Martha Biggar from Pulaski County.

Music will be provided by The Warman Family Trio. Made up of a father and his two daughters, the rockabilly band performs rock-n-roll and country hits from the 1950s and 60s. Father Rick is the front man while eldest daughter, Presley Jewell, slaps doghouse bass and youngest daughter, Jessica, plays percussion. The Warmans perform as the house band at Margaritaville in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The band also plays at Pucketts in Pigeon Forge.

“Folks can enjoy the music as they visit the other exhibits, or they can have a seat in the flat to watch and listen,” said Frank Akers, president of the Rural Retreat Depot Foundation. “Music goes from 2 until 5 p.m., and when they are on break an antique steam calliope (steam organ) will provide some interesting sights and sounds.”

In addition, 10 members of the Depot’s trained docent staff will be on hand to provide tours of the depot.

“There will be some antiques/heritage items in the depot, as well as tables and chairs, so interested visitors can sit and peruse old picture albums of life in Rural Retreat going way back,” Akers said.

The town started celebrating the popular soda in 2018. The celebration, which will be from 2 to 6 p.m., always falls around Oct. 24. The numbers 10, 2 and 4 are important to Dr Pepper fans. Early advertising for the drink drew on research that showed the average person’s vitality – their blood sugar – was at its lowest point at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and that drinking a Dr Pepper provided consumers with a quick pick-me-up during those slumps.

The original Dr. Charles T. Pepper owned the Rural Retreat Drug Co. after the Civil War. The drink was originally concocted in Waco, Texas, in a pharmacy owned by Wade Morrison, who legend claims previously worked for Pepper in Rural Retreat. It is believed that Morrison named the drink after his former colleague.

Pepper and his sons played a large role in Rural Retreat’s history. After his death in 1903, Pepper was buried at Mountain View Cemetery, just south of town. Someone periodically places a fresh can of Dr Pepper on his headstone to honor his legacy.