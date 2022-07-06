Family fun tomorrow night

Hot local bands will take the stage at Warren G. Lineberry Park tonight for the next Small Town Summer event.

Organizers have asked at attendees be reminded alcohol is not permitted in the park, and Small Town Summer events are family friendly.

Scynthian will take stage at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, followed by Palmyra. Scynthian’s stop in Floyd is a part of its International Band of Mystery Tour.

A toe-tapping fusion of Americana, Bluegrass, Country, Folk and World, Scynthian was founded by Ukrainian-American brothers Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka.

Palmyra recently released “Shenandoah,” an album recorded in Floyd about the Appalachian Folk trio’s musical journey.

The last event in June featured music and a showing of Encanto, which organizers said drew the “best turnout for a movie ever.”

For more details about the series or the schedule, visit www.facebook.com/floydsmalltownsummer.