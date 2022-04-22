Buffs shine in relays; Home meet today

The Floyd County High School track teams competed in the All-American Relays at Radford last week. The event is one of the oldest track invitationals in Southwest Virginia.
The girls' team won four events April 15. Aubrey Quesenberry won the 400 and Rosln Brewer won high jump, both setting personal records. The girls also won two relay events.
The boys won two events. Miles Baldwin won the 3200 and the boys took first in the sprint medley relay.
Girls results
100: 3. Emma Ballinger 14.25 5. Rosln Brewer 14.33 9. Chloe Spence
200: 4. Rosln Brewer 31.0 9. Chloe Spence 34.67
400: 1. Aubrey Quesenberry 1:05.3 9. Sadie Quesenberry 1:31.9
1600: 4. Isabella Landon 6:28.8 7.Emma Willie 6:37.9 8. Grace Marrone 7:02
4X400 relay: 1. Aubrey Quesenberry-Emma Ballinger-Isabella Landon-Emily Cox 4:43.8
4X800 relay: 2. Emma Willie-Abbey Baldwin-Grace Marrone-Emily Cox 11.59
Sprint medley relay: 1.Rosln Brewer-Emma Ballinger-Aubrey Quesenberry-Jordan Benson 4:38.5
High jump: 1. Rosln Brewer 4-10
Long jump: 3. Rosln Brewer 13-9 4. Isabella Landon 13-6
Shot: 3. Breanna Torres 26-7 7. Chloe Spence 23-7 9. Izabel Thmpson 22-2 10. Caroline McClanahan 20-9
Discus: 2. Breanna Torres 103-11 3. Chloe Spence 94-0 7. Izabel Thompson 89-6
Boys results
100: 15. Austin Quesenberry 13.8 16. Kane Whitlock 14.0
200: 12. Phillip Radford 27.4
400: 7. Laquon Thompson 59.4 8. Quinlan Beegle 1:00 10. Corey Turpin 1:00.8
800: 2. Forest Beegle 2:14.7 6. Chase Keith 2:39.9 7. Nick Alley 2:46
1600: 5. Garrett Weaver 5:16.5 7. Jordan Ruble 5:35.7 10. Mark Petty 5:53.6
3200: 1. Miles Baldwin 10:42.7 2. Mason Erchull 10:46.7
4X100 relay: 5. Jaxon Brewer-John West-Laquon Thompson-Phillip Radford 48.7
4X400 relay: 2. Austin Quesenberry-Quinlan Beegle-Korey Turpin-John West 4:00.1
4X800 relay: 3. Garrett Weaver-Jackson Ruble-Michael Duncan-Noah Zantow 10:05
Sprint medley relay: 1. Jaxon Brewer-Laquon Thompson-Forest Beegle-Miles Baldwin 3:52.5
High jump: 3. Jaxon Brewer 5-6
Long jump: 7. Korey Turpin 16-8 13. John West 13-9
Triple jump: 2. Jaxon Brewer 41-8 7. Laquon Thompson 35-0
Shot: 6. Phillip Radford 35-9 10. Jonah Gardner 32-3 19. Tyler Thompson 26-0
Discus: 5. Phillip Radford 106-6 20. Tyler Thompson 76-7 21. Jonah Gardner 71-1