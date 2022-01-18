MLK day speaker urges people to keep the faith

Wardell, Va. – “It was like being baptized all over again,’ is how Dr. Jibreel Khazan described his experience of sitting at the lunch counter at the W.F. Woolworth’s in Greensboro North Carolina on Feb. 1 of 1960.

Khazan, who was the guest speaker at SWCC’s Martin Luther King Day program, was one of four black men, known as the freshman four, who staged a sit in at the lunch counter of the store where the official policy was not to serve blacks.

Khazan, then known as Ezell Blair, Jr. joined David Richmond, Franklin McCain and Joseph McNeil in the sit in. All four were students from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical College.

He recalled sweating and his knees shaking as they took their seats. They presented receipts for items they bought as proof they were customers when the waitress told them the store didn’t serve blacks. A negro woman told them to leave they were causing trouble and a police officer pounding his night stick against his hand but never getting the chance to use it.

“This elderly white woman came and sat beside us and said she was disappointed it took us so long to do something,’ he said. Khazan told the group his father started helping a white roofer, who came to his grandmother‘s house when he eight-years-old.

In addition to teaching his father a trade, the man helped him go to college and eventually become a teacher. “We do not know who will extend us a hand but when they do we need to take it,’ he said. Khazan said the group he was part of in college was careful to obey the law, go to class and stay sober.

He still offers that advice. “We should deal with the law concerning discrimination and make sure we obey the law,’ he said. While sit ins and other means were used to obtain some basic rights the courts were relied on for voting rights.

“We may have to roll up our sleeves and go back to court today,’ he said. Khazan encouraged people to live by the golden rule and spread money and love around. “We are all basic human beings. We must work together or democracy will die,’ he said.

He encouraged people to keep the faith, stick with their religion and pass good things on. He presented a similar program for Emory& Henry that evening.