Volunteer tutors needed

Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley

Teaching experience isn’t required to tutor with Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley, and tutors are encouraged to work with learners one to three hours each week. This photo is from December 2018.

Adult volunteers interested in helping others improve literacy and language skills for increased independence and better employment should attend Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley tutor training on Monday, Feb. 7.

Tutoring, which is one-to-one or small group, takes place at public locations across NRV, or remotely, at times that are convenient to both the tutor and the adult learner.

Volunteer tutors are asked to make a minimum of a one-year commitment and meet with their students one to three hours per week. Volunteers receive training and support, and no previous teaching experience is required.

There are nearly 15,000 adults in the New River Valley without a high school or equivalency diploma; 24,000 local adults struggle with reading.

LVNRV provides free tutoring in reading, writing, math, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), basic computer skills, and assistance preparing for exams, such as the GED and U.S. Citizenship test, to help adults in the New River Valley achieve their literacy-related goals.

The Feb. 7 tutor training session is from 5:30-8:30 p.m., via Zoom or at LVNRV (195 W. Main St. in Christiansburg).

To register or for more information, visit www.lvnrv.org, call (540) 392-7262 or email info@lvnrv.org.

