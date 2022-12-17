Pleas earn lesser time

Terry Michael Duncan of Check is facing seven years in prison after a plea dropped eight of 10 drug- and gun-related charges earlier this month.

Most of the charges that were dropped were failure to appear.

Duncan’s two remaining charges resulted in a sentence of 15 years, with seven of those years in prison and eight suspended.

The conviction could have put Duncan behind bars for up to 45 years. Judge Michael Fleenor followed Virginia sentencing guidelines that recommend the lesser time.

Duncan was arrested on the charges in August 2021 after police found methamphetamine and a firearm in a search of his home.

Duncan’s sentence, handed down Dec. 6, includes confiscation of any firearms, and the felony conviction prohibits him form owning or possessing firearms or ammunition after release from prison.

In other cases in Floyd County Circuit Court on Dec. 6:

A hearing on a motion by Christopher Eugene Wilson of Copper Hill to represent himself in cases ranging from trespassing to violating a court order and probation violations was granted by Judge Fleenor. Attorney Fred Kellerman, who was appointed to represent Wilson by court, was ordered to continue to provide legal advice and support.

Emily Myra Minkema of Spencer was given a six-month suspended sentence after she completed a year-long deferred disposition on a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

A number of other cases were continued to new dates.