Boating Safety Class date changed

The Boating Safety course previously scheduled for Oct. 8 in Christiansburg has been postponed until Oct. 29.

The class is presented by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and Boat Virginia. Materials and instruction are free of charge. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants are asked to bring a pencil, a highlighter and their own packed lunch, as the class is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Montgomery County Government Center (755 Roanoke St.).

Pre-registration is required. Online registration is available at www.register-ed.com/events/view/184475.

For more information, contact Mendy Harman at (540) 494-3569.