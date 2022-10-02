 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Boating Safety Class date changed

  • 0
Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources
Logo

The Boating Safety course previously scheduled for Oct. 8 in Christiansburg has been postponed until Oct. 29.

The class is presented by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and Boat Virginia. Materials and instruction are free of charge. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants are asked to bring a pencil, a highlighter and their own packed lunch, as the class is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Montgomery County Government Center (755 Roanoke St.).

Pre-registration is required. Online registration is available at www.register-ed.com/events/view/184475.

For more information, contact Mendy Harman at (540) 494-3569.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New River Sports now open

New River Sports now open

Dennis Counts sold the family drugstore business to CVS in the spring of 2021 but soon missed being in business.

Wythe SOL scores 11th in state

Wythe County Public Schools Superintendent Wesley Poole was happy to share the news with the county’s Board of Supervisors Sept. 13: WCPS rank…

Three arrested in drug bust

Three Wythe County residents have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe …

New coach for Lady Buffs

New coach for Lady Buffs

The varsity volleyball team started its 2022 season under the leadership of new head coach Kim Weddle, a Carroll County native and member of t…