Real estate tax bills delayed; personal property bills to be mailed soon

It’s that time of year again – tax ticket mail-out time. Only this year, things will be a bit different. Both Wythe County and Wytheville will soon mail out their personal property tax bills, but real estate tax bills will be mailed out at a later, undetermined date.

Wytheville’s due date for personal property taxes remains Dec. 5. However, Wythe County supervisors last week voted to extend its deadline to Dec. 30.

During last week’s supervisors meeting, Wythe County Lori Guynn discussed the delays with this year’s bills. She also updated the board on a draft ordinance regarding county taxes.

Regarding the delayed real estate tax bills, Guynn explained that the county has a new computer program to handle last year’s property reassessment. The Commissioner of the Revenue’s office is working with the system and must move information from the old program to the new one, and it’s taken longer than anticipated. Once all of the data mapping and programing are correct, information can be moved from the reassessment system to the tax system.

It did not help that the county’s reassessment process took longer than expected, adding to the delay, Guynn said.

She said her office, the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office and the IT department are working as quickly as they can to move the data. Staff members have worked long hours and on weekends to address the issue, she added.

“It’s a little wild for us right now,” she said.

Supervisor Chairman Brian Vaught asked why the process has been so difficult.

County Administrator Stephen Bear responded that there is a challenging learning curve, but once the system is up and running and all data have been installed, it should be smooth sailing. He said the new system is an improvement over the old system, but the conversion has been a frustrating process.

Guynn agreed that the conversion has been frustrating.

“We’re getting there,” she said. “It’s just a process.”

According to Wytheville Treasurer Michael Stephens, Wytheville’s personal property bills will also arrive later because the town relies on information from the county.

In an email, Bear explained the delay more in-depth. He said that the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office uses a computer aided mass appraisal system to keep track of all of the parcels and their respective data.

“This includes owners, address, acreage, improvements, land values, building values, parcel numbers, etc. The county procured and entered into a contract with Vision Government Services at the end of 2020 to install Vision’s CAMA software to replace an ‘in-house’ CAMA system that had been in existence for probably over 20 years,” Bear said. “The county worked with the Wampler & Eanes, the company doing our five-year reappraisal, to enter the data from their reappraisal into the Vision CAMA system. When they completed their reassessment earlier this year, all of the data was entered into the Vision system. The Commissioner’s Office now uses the Vision system to update sales, new construction, etc. to keep track of all real estate records and the old “in-house” system has been retired.”

Bear said to process real estate tax tickets, the data must be transferred from the Vision system to the county’s Tyler Technologies Munis financial software system.

“The data from Vision is transferred to the Munis system through what we refer to as a ‘CAMA Bridge.’ Essentially, this takes the data fields from Vision and transfers it into the correct data fields in Munis. Currently, the software engineers at Tyler Technologies are building that ‘bridge’ to transfer the data so that it comes into their system in the correct fields. Once this ‘bridge’ is built, it will be used in future years and should not have to go through this process again.”

During the discussion, Guynn made it clear that her department does not hold payments, as many may believe. She said mail-in payments take longer to process because her staff works on the mail as they can because they stay so busy taking payments over the phone and in-person.

“We work the mail as quickly as we can,” she said.

Regarding a revised ordinance dealing with delinquent taxes, Guynn said the ordinance, adopted in 1997, has needed updating for several years. She has submitted a draft ordinance that has been reviewed by Bear and County Attorney Scot Farthing.

The treasurer said the original ordinance only dealt with the collection of delinquent real estate taxes, not personal property. The proposed ordinance deals with the collection of personal property taxes and includes an additional 20 percent to cover the attorney/administrative fees and costs.

The proposed ordinance determines an account delinquent more than 30 days, after which the account will be turned over to collections. Guynn said the 30-day deadline is in the state code, although her office does not take action until later.

Supervisor Rolland Cook asked if a delinquent notice is sent out after 30 days. Guynn replied that delinquent notices are not mailed out until much later – usually March or April because many people use income tax refunds to pay their taxes. Personal property delinquent notices are not sent out until the summer, she said.

Vaught said that the county can take longer than the 30 days to mark an account delinquent – 60 or even 90 days. His concern is how future boards might interpret the 30 days, and suggested that perhaps collections should not be pursued until 90 to 120 days after the delinquent notice.

Supervisor Ryan Lawson said having the due date over the holidays is not ideal because it can be a difficult time for families financially. Cook agreed and said he would hate to see a child go without presents at Christmas because parents had to pay their taxes. He suggested a 90-day deadline, and Supervisors Jamie Smith, Gene Horney and Stacy Terry agreed.

The board agreed to hold a public hearing to consider the revised ordinance on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.