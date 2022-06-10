Kephart Memorial Fund to benefit local music students

The Virginia Blue Ridge Music Festival has created the VBRMF Sam Kephart Memorial Fund to honor a well-loved, versatile and accomplished musician who passed away in October 2021.

The fund, which already holds more than $1,000, will allow aspiring viola players to receive instruction to further their art.

Kephart was a well-known musician in the Floyd and Roanoke areas who had a magnetic personality that was always welcoming and genuine. He played the piano, violin and viola for private and public audiences.

Starting his music career are 11 years old, Kephart’s talent and determination led him to the North Carolina School of the Arts, and he graduated from The Juilliard School of Performing Arts in New York City.

Kephart performed with the N.Y. Symphony and in Broadway musicals. He also participated for years as a member of a quartet in Colombia, South America, and played with many other artists, both nearby and overseas.

Kephart performed with the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and with VBRMF’s summer concerts in Floyd. After his retirement he made his home in Floyd.

He was an integral part of the Floyd community and was a gift to all those that knew him. He deeply honored his stewardship here on this earth and used his talents to fully embrace his gardening and permaculture homestead.

His love will be treasured by those that knew him and he will be greatly missed.

In the early fall 2022, some of Kephart’s collectibles will be auctioned to benefit the fund, including a violin Kephart played. Details will be provided later in the season, as well as on the Facebook page entitled “Friends of Sam Kephart.”

VBRMF is accepting financial and material donations for the Sam Kephart Memorial Fund and upcoming auction. Donations are tax deductible.

Learn more about donating and find applications for funding in the near future online at www.virginiablueridgemusicfestival.org.

Note: Christina Behrens is the coordinator of the Sam Kephart Memorial Fund on behalf of the Virginia Blue Ridge Music Festival.