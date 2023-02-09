Three new exhibitions are debuting on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Floyd Center for the Arts. A public reception will be that evening from 5-7 p.m.

Fibers of Nature, a national juried call featuring wood and fiber arts, will open in the Hayloft Gallery.

The exhibit began as a national call, and has juried in more than 40 artists and almost 100 pieces of artwork. Works in this exhibition include various natural materials that appear in everyday life.

Fibers of Nature highlights the beauty of multiple types of fibers and illustrates how artists transform these raw materials into art.

Paper Alchemy is a group exhibition of artworks traveling internationally, all featuring the medium Thurmanite, an innovative environmentally conscious material created by curator James Thurman.

The exhibition includes wearable jewelry, small sculptures, and wall-mounted artworks.

Featuring more than 40 new artworks explicitly created for this exhibition by 38 artists from four countries (Italy, Kuwait, Scotland, Turkey and the U.S.A.), Paper Alchemy consists of layers of recycled paper bonded with a plant-based eco-resin.

In the Breezeway Gallery, Under the Skin will be on display, featuring a group of women tattoo artists in the New River Valley and their tattoo flash, drawings, photographs and more.

Artists featured hail from Floyd’s own, Under the Sun Tattoo, Roanoke’s Electric Eye Custom Tattoos, and Christiansburg’s Elysium Tattoo.

The tattoo flash and drawings showcase a variety of individual styles, with particular homage to American Traditional style tattooing.

This reception on Feb. 11 is free and open to the public. FCA encourages everyone to come by and celebrate all the talented artists participating in these exhibitions.

These exhibitions will be on display until Saturday, April 1, at 220 Parkway Lane S. in Floyd.

To learn more about FCA and its programs, visit www.floydartcenter.org. Regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.