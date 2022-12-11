Broadway comes to Floyd

The June Bug Center recently hosted “A Night on Broadway,” a collection of performances by young and adult thespians from a number of Broadway and off-Broadway productions.

The Floyd show on Dec. 2 was followed by one in the Radford High School auditorium on Dec. 3. Not all performances were presented both nights.

A full list of shows represented in “A Night on Broadway” includes:

Justin Anzziani and Princeton Stevens, “Schadenfreude” from Avenue Q

Oliva Sapulding, “Heart of Stone” from Six

Emily Crawford, “Defying Gravity” from Wicked

Josie Stoots, “Room Where it Happened” from Hamilton

Lydia Pratt, “So Big, So Small” from Dear Evan Hansen

Justin Anzziani and Princeton Stevens, “Mushnik and Son” from Little Shop of Horrors

Collin Baron and William Johnson, “Feed Me” from Little Shop of Horrors

Seth Baron, “Louder than Words” from Tick, Tick Boom

Mim Jeppson, “It Takes a Woman” from Hello Dolly

Kylie Delpercio, “The Life I Never Led” from Sister Act

Princeton Stevens, “Michael in the Bathroom” from Be More Chill

William Johnson, “Johanna” from Sweeny Todd

Justin Anzziani, “I’d Rather Be Sailing” from A New Brain

Collin Baron, “Santa Fe” from Newsies

Eva Rose Sarver-Wolf, “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress

Caroline Wall and Disharoon Orr, “16 Going on 17” from The Sound of Music

Caroline Wall, Disharoon Orr, Eva Rose Sarver-Wolf, Lydia Pratt, Oliva Spaulding and Seyda Barrett, “Meet the Plastics” from Mean Girls

Nico Anderson, “History of Wrong Guys” from Kinky Boots

Keep up with shows happening in Floyd at the Black Box Theatre and other JBC programming at www.junebugcenter.com.