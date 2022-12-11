Broadway comes to Floyd

The June Bug Center recently hosted “A Night on Broadway,” a collection of performances by young and adult thespians from a number of Broadway and off-Broadway productions.
The Floyd show on Dec. 2 was followed by one in the Radford High School auditorium on Dec. 3. Not all performances were presented both nights.
A full list of shows represented in “A Night on Broadway” includes:
Justin Anzziani and Princeton Stevens, “Schadenfreude” from Avenue Q
Oliva Sapulding, “Heart of Stone” from Six
Emily Crawford, “Defying Gravity” from Wicked
Josie Stoots, “Room Where it Happened” from Hamilton
Lydia Pratt, “So Big, So Small” from Dear Evan Hansen
Justin Anzziani and Princeton Stevens, “Mushnik and Son” from Little Shop of Horrors
Collin Baron and William Johnson, “Feed Me” from Little Shop of Horrors
Seth Baron, “Louder than Words” from Tick, Tick Boom
Mim Jeppson, “It Takes a Woman” from Hello Dolly
Kylie Delpercio, “The Life I Never Led” from Sister Act
Princeton Stevens, “Michael in the Bathroom” from Be More Chill
William Johnson, “Johanna” from Sweeny Todd
Justin Anzziani, “I’d Rather Be Sailing” from A New Brain
Collin Baron, “Santa Fe” from Newsies
Eva Rose Sarver-Wolf, “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress
Caroline Wall and Disharoon Orr, “16 Going on 17” from The Sound of Music
Caroline Wall, Disharoon Orr, Eva Rose Sarver-Wolf, Lydia Pratt, Oliva Spaulding and Seyda Barrett, “Meet the Plastics” from Mean Girls
Nico Anderson, “History of Wrong Guys” from Kinky Boots
Keep up with shows happening in Floyd at the Black Box Theatre and other JBC programming at www.junebugcenter.com.