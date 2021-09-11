Smyth natives reflect on 9/11's call to serve

While Bangle would later be deployed to serve at the Virginia Tech mass shooting and in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, he spoke of the incredible sadness and life-changing nature of 9/11.

Yet, the clergyman acknowledged that goodness made its presence known.

Bangle reflected that Fred Rogers’ admonition to look for the helpers in scary times was wise. In the aftermath of 9/11, he said, “There were a lot of helpers.”

Restaurants, he remembered, brought in trailers and gave away food. Various clergy and service organizations lent their help. “If you stood still for more than five minutes,” Bangle said, “someone with the Red Cross would bring you a bottle of water and a granola bar.”

He even recounted watching a massage therapist rub down a service dog that had been searching the debris.

Bangle frequently prayed, “Lord, Don’t let me get in the way of what needs to happen.”

Though much younger than the minister, Bucky Blevins also felt called to bring goodness into the situation.

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, he was in homeroom at Marion Middle School. His homeroom teacher, Angie Blevins, turned on the news.