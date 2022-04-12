 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

Emmett

Emmett is a one-year-old terrier mix looking for his forever home in Floyd.

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Emmett, a 54-pound, one-year-old terrier mix, who’s a gentle sweetheart.

Emmett is neutered, and he came to FCHS from a neighboring county, so not a lot is known about his past. Volunteers state he is a “gentle and super sweet dog.”

Anyone interested in meeting Emmett should complete and submit an adoption application at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or email DRforFCHS@gmail.com for additional information. Community members can call (540) 745-7207 to leave a message for FCHS volunteers to return their call.

Throughout the month of April, FCHS and the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd are partnering to provide free pet ID tags to pet owners. Immediate creation of tags may not always be available at all times, and there is a limit of three tags per person.

Call (540) 745-2947 to make an appointment or be prepared to leave a clearly written copy of text for the tag with library staff. If the information is dropped off, tags can be picked up at a later date.

To learn more, visit the library at 321 W. Main Street in Floyd, and call (540) 745-2947.

