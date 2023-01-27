4-H camp registration closes next week

Floyd County’s 2023 4-H Camp is set for June 26-30 at the W.E. Skelton 4-H Conference Center at Smith Mountain Lake.

4-H Camp is a prime opportunity to make new friends, build confidence, learn new skills and more. The ratio of campers to counselors is never more than seven to one.

Registration to attend the camp is Wednesday, Feb. 1, for Floyd County students between nine and 13 years old.

Additionally, applications to be a Teen Volunteer are still being accepted. Requirements include completing volunteer training and an interview.

Enroll in the 2023 4-H Camp at www.v2.4honline.com. Spots are limited and cost $350, which covers lodging, meals and activities.

To learn more about 4-H Camp, contact Laura Jeuck, 4-H Agent, at the Floyd County Cooperative Extension Office at 209 Fox St. NW in Floyd or complete an interest form at https://forms.gle/cNe5f4eQiLxnVEKk8.

Email Jeuck at sutphinl@vt.edu or call (540) 745-9307.