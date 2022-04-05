Smyth resident appeals private airstrip decision

In an effort to overturn a special use permit approved by the Smyth County Board of Supervisors for a private airstrip on an adjoining property, a county resident is appealing the decision to a circuit court judge.

Supervisors OK’d the special use permit at its January meeting over Veda Odle’s objections that noise from the airstrip would interfere with her beef farm and compromise her privacy.

The approval came at the unanimous recommendation of the county’s planning commission.

In a petition to appeal the decision, Odle’s attorney asked the court to declare that the approval of the permit was “arbitrary and capricious, plainly wrong, and in violation of the Smyth County Zoning Ordinance….”

Although the board and planning commission heard Odle’s concerns at a number of meetings, her attorney, W. Watts Burks IV, claimed that the planning commission failed to determine that the airstrip would be in full compliance with several standards listed in the zoning ordinance, including that it would not adversely affect other property in the area.

They further argued that the commission failed to record its findings regarding its compliance before it made its recommendation that the board of supervisors approve the permit application.

“Without such consideration and recordation of the Planning Commission’s findings, the recommendation to the Board to approve Mr. [Robert] de Camara’s Special Use Permit application was without a proper basis, and the Special Use Permit application was therefore improperly considered and approved by the Board,” the petition reads.

The petition further claims that when Odle tried to obtain records of the planning commission’s and board of supervisor’s findings under the Freedom of Information Act, “she was stonewalled and told she could ‘Google it.’”

The dispute about the use of the land began last year when de Camara inquired about a special use permit to develop a 60 foot by 2,400 foot private airstrip on property he had purchased on South Fork Road. He told officials that he anticipated the airstrip would be used for about one flight a week and noted that it could be used for medical rescue flights and for aircraft in distress. He estimated it would take about three acres in the middle of a 50-acre hayfield.

De Camera also noted plans to minimize the airstrip’s impact on neighbors, saying he planned to create a tree barrier and take off toward an open field.

Odle, who said the airstrip is about 250 feet from her home, contended that it would “limit how I use my privately owned property.” She said the noise of an aircraft taking off and landing would disturb her and the cattle on her beef farm, as well as compromise her privacy since occupants of a plane would have an aerial view of her home. She cited research that indicates excessive noise harms livestock.

Odle said de Camara would be enjoying his hobby at her expense. “My farm is not a hobby; it’s a livelihood,” she said.

De Camera, who purchased the property for $260,000, later said he believed he should be able to exercise his private property rights. He noted that the land had been for sale for two years before he bought it and said Odle could have purchased it if she wanted to control its use.

While considering the application at its January meeting, supervisors heard from people who spoke in support of de Camara’s request.

Scott White said he’s built three airstrips where he lives in Castlewood. White, who owned 500 cattle at one point, said the livestock weren’t bothered and that he had no complaints from his neighbors.

Dr. Alan White, a liaison of the national Recreational Aviation Foundation, noted that millions of people live in airports’ path of approach. He said while an airplane can be loud if a person is standing near it, a motorcycle passing by on the road would be louder than when the plane is 500 feet off the ground.

After hearing the arguments, Supervisor Phil Stevenson reflected that he lives in Rich Valley and has flown. He recalled that cattle had not paid attention when he landed on farms.

Making the motion to approve the permit, Stevenson said, “We’ve all got to live together.”

Within 30 days of the board’s unanimous approval, Odle’s attorney filed her petition for appeal. The board was served with the summons on Thursday.

The petition asks the court to nullify the board’s approval of the permit and require the board to submit the entire record of the planning commission’s findings supporting its recommendation that supervisors approve the permit.

The board of supervisors has 21 days to respond to the petition.