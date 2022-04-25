Smyth County responds to airstrip permit appeal

An attorney representing the Smyth County Board of Supervisors has asked the circuit court to incorporate materials pertaining to the approval of a special use permit for a private airstrip into the record and then dismiss a petition to appeal the decision.

That request was in response to Veda Odle’s petition asking the court to overturn the permit’s approval.

Information contained in those documents, a court filing said, would give the court insight into the board’s considerations and processes leading to its decision to approve the special use permit for a property adjoining the plaintiff’s. Essentially, the materials sought in the motion could present evidence on both sides of the issue and potentially disprove certain claims.

Those documents include minutes from board of supervisors and planning commission meetings, and joint public hearings, the special use permit application and all other materials submitted to the commission and board for consideration of the permit application.

In her Feb. 24 petition to appeal the board’s decision to grant the permit, Odle’s attorney said the planning commission had failed to determine that the airstrip would be in full compliance with some of the standards listed in the county’s zoning ordinance, including that it would not adversely affect other properties in the area.

Odle’s attorney also claimed that the commission had failed to record its findings regarding the airstrip’s compliance before it made its unanimous recommendation to the board of supervisors to approve the airstrip. Odle’s attorney, W. Watts Burkes IV, argued that the permit had, therefore, been improperly considered and approved by supervisors.

In a demurrer asking the court to dismiss the petition, Jennifer Royer, an attorney appointed to represent the board of supervisors by its insurance company, argued that Odle had failed to demonstrate that the board had acted in an arbitrary, capricious or unreasonable manner.

“Plaintiff’s claim is based entirely upon the plaintiff’s disagreement with the Board’s decision, not on any arbitrary, capricious, or unreasonable legislative action,” the demurrer reads. “A mere disagreement with the government, coupled with the possibility of future difficulties, is not sufficient to involve the remedy of declaratory judgement. . .Because the plaintiff’s allegations fail to demonstrate the Board’s action was arbitrary, capricious, or unreasonable, the claim must be dismissed. ”

The board’s actions, Royer argued, were “fairly debatable,” meaning that if reasonable people were given evidence on opposing views, they would come to different conclusions or have different opinions on the matter. When that standard is met, courts typically defer to a governing body’s findings.

A judge will consider the information presented and determine whether or not to hear the case.