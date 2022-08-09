Day support center seeks to locate in Marion

A Galax organization hopes to open a Marion day support center for individuals with developmental disabilities this September. While the proposal has the recommendation of the county’s planners, it still needs approval by the county’s board of supervisors.

Community Connection Support Service, which already operates such a care center in Fancy Gap, has asked the county for a Special Use Permit for a site that is currently zoned for Agricultural/Rural. The 4½-acre property that the agency would like to convert is now home to a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall at 2510 Highway 16.

Speaking during a public hearing of the county’s supervisors and planning commission, Cheryl Grimm, an owner and director of operations for Community Connection, noted that the center would have to be licensed by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. She anticipated that it would open at 8 a.m. and close at 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Literature provided by Community Connection noted that developmental disabilities include autism, Down syndrome, and intellectual disabilities.

Program participants, Grimm said, take part in a variety of activities ranging from games and puzzles to arts and crafts. Staff members also help individuals with educational lessons and building daily living activities such as cleaning, laundry, and self-care.

Additionally, Grimm said, staff members help the participants take part in community engagement, which can be going to a movie, visiting the lake or eating out.

Community engagement, Grimm said, helps participants take part in everyday activities while reducing the stigma associated with developmental disabilities. “They become part of the community,” she told officials during the hearing held in late July.

Community Connection Support Services has operated a day center in Fancy Gap for two years, Grimm said, and will use it as a model for its Marion facility.

All staff members go through specialized training, Grimm said.

While the state requires a staff to client ratio of 1 to 7, Grimm said Community Connection prefers 1:5. For community engagement, she said, the ratio drops to a worker for every two to three participants.

Should the county approve the permit, Grimm said a bank is ready to give the organization the funds to proceed. “We expect to close within a week of your decision,” she told the board. “We’re very excited to be in the area.”

A neighboring property owner expressed concerns about safety for residents and program participants, noting the high rate of speed at which some vehicles on Rt. 16 travel.

Some fencing will be put up, Grimm noted. She also said, “I don’t want people to be afraid of our folks. They are contributing members of the community.”

Following the public hearing, the planning commission recommended that the supervisors approve Community Connection’s permit. The supervisors are expected to make a decision at their Aug. 11 meeting.

The planning commission also recommended that the supervisors OK a Special Use Permit to allow an accessory building without a main building on property that is part of Sugar Grove’s Saddlebrook Farms, a recreational subdivision with cabins, RVs, and manufactured homes.

As well, the planners recommended that supervisors approve rezoning land at 5276 Lee Highway in Atkins from Commercial to Agricultural/Rural. Once the home of Anderson Furniture, the property’s new owners plan to add a manufactured home behind the one-time store and use the former retail building for storage.

Two properties to the west are now zoned for commercial use, while properties to the east are zoned Agricultural/Rural.

No objections to either proposal were voiced during the public hearings.

The supervisors are also expected to decide on these recommendations on Aug. 11.