Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Brooke, a puppy with a personality that matches her unique look.
Brooke’s quirky patches of color and markings, ears that don’t quite match and a questionable lineage that just keeps you guessing is all part of the fun.
FCHS knows that Brooke is a bird dog mix, but her exact breed remains a mystery. She is approximately 14 weeks old and a lovely young lady.
To meet Brooke or any animals currently looking for homes through FCHS, complete an adoption application at www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer.