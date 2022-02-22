Smyth schools looking at outdoor improvements

Parents and bus drivers will find it easier to navigate the entrance/exit area of Chilhowie Elementary School following a planned redesign.

The Smyth County School Board approved plans Monday evening by the Virginia Department of Transportation to enlarge the area and create a turn lane at the school to enhance traffic turning into the school from Highway 11 northbound as well as traffic leaving the school site.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Dennis Carter explained the project as the board viewed a PowerPoint presentation.

“This is big news for us and especially big news for Chilhowie Elementary School,” Carter said.

Construction is expected to begin soon with little interference with the current traffic pattern for buses and parents.

The project is expected to be completed this summer.

Funds for the redesign will come from the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief fund, which is federal money for helping school systems to navigate the pandemic.

The ESSER money for Smyth County Schools is available in three pots: ESSER 1 ($1.1M for PPE for staff and students, cleaning supplies, etc.); ESSER 2 ($4.2M for capital improvement projects such as roofing and HVAC); and ESSER 3 ($9.5M with 20% on instructional loss - $1.9M – and the rest on additional capital improvement projects).

ESSER funds will also be used to upgrade the bleacher seating at Marion Senior High School’s baseball field.

Several options were discussed at the January meeting, including clearing the site and building a concrete pad with aluminum bleachers similar to the football stadium. The site is steep and has water drainage issues.

At this week’s meeting, Carter said there is a six-month lead time to get aluminum bleachers so this project cannot be completed this year but will move forward. The bleachers alone are estimated to cost about $50,000 of the project’s $137,500 total cost.

“At the January 10 Smyth County School Board meeting, I was directed to post a Request for Proposals for baseball seating at Marion Senior High School,” Carter said in a memo to the board. “We posted the bid and we received one bid for aluminum bleachers only. The grading, concrete work and retaining wall plans would be the responsibility of the Smyth County School Board. Therefore, I recommend we move forward with the 5 Design, LLC plan.”

The board is also looking to use ESSER funds for repairs at the TAP (Teaching Alternative Program) Center building in Marion. The Arc program is dissolving, Carter said, and is turning the property over to the school board.

The school division offers several program options that provide a flexible, individualized plan for students. The intent is to assist those who have either dropped out or fallen significantly behind to earn credit, obtain job training and vocational skills, and receive counseling and personal support. Four programs are offered school-aged students at the TAP center based on student needs and circumstances with additional options for adults in the community. Each program is structured for certain students with certain instructional goals.

The board also adopted the school calendar for next year with the first day for students set for Tuesday, Aug. 9.