Rock memories and FloydFest 2022

It’s a rare FloydFest announcement that really takes me back, but last week, the festival did it.

The reason: Ann Wilson. The once-and-forever lead singer of Heart is on the bill for the late July tradition. Seeing that announcement in my inbox flung me into the Wayback Machine and hurtled me backward about 35 years.

Going to see concerts in those days was a pretty rare event for me. I had my own gigs, traveling around for one- or two-week stands at lounges, playing the top 40 music of the day.

Incredibly cheesy way to make a buck, but for an aimless person like myself, looking for nothing more than to avoid real responsibility while drinking on the job, it was pretty near perfect. There weren’t many nights off, though.

We had one in Knoxville, Tenn., in 1985, and Heart was playing at Knoxville Civic Coliseum, with Saga opening the show. Heart, in my mind, was not what it had been. The original lineup had fallen apart, and a band that got big with “Magic Man,” “Crazy On You,” “Barracuda” “Dog & Butterfly,” “Dreamboat Annie” and “Straight On” was now out with a self-titled album that sounded pretty lame to me.

Turns out, that pretty lame music was the biggest commercial success of the band’s career, producing three consecutive top 10 hits including “Never” and “These Dreams.” Heart now had videos all over what was then a pretty new and music-centric MTV.

But hey, it was a night off at a rock show. And by the time it was over, I was so glad I went. Ann Wilson was the reason.

You know that feeling when the hair stands up on your arms? When you can feel the skin move on the back of your neck? When the beauty and power of something nearly overwhelms you? Wilson’s vocals brought it that night, repeatedly.

Her range was often evident on record, but here she was doing it live, blasting it out, with spot-on family harmonies from her guitar-playing sister, Nancy (no slouch as a lead singer, either). The band, corporate rock pros aside from classic-era member Howard Leese, sounded just like the records.

Well, almost everyone sounded just like the records. Drummer Denny Carmassi was a groove machine, but he didn’t have the idiosyncratic swing of Michael DeRosier, whose work in that band’s early era remains some of my favorite rock drumming.

Not to get too into the concert reviewer weeds, though. At its essence, this show was all about the goose bumps. Ann Wilson brought them. She, in my book, is the reason why Heart is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

And now it’s 2022, and Ann Wilson is 71 years old, and she’s coming to play FloydFest. What great news. There remains room in the music world for older folks to do their thing. FloydFest has never shied away from that fact — Levon Helm’s set there is among multiple examples — and it’s a great way to connect younger people to music and performers they might not have known.

She can still sing, by the way. Check her out as she makes Robert Plant cry, via youtu.be/LFxOaDeJmXk.

It’s also a great way for an old fool like me to remember a great time from the past, and hope for more in the future.

Already announced for the July 27-31 event were Lake Street Dive, Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled by Turtles, Melissa Etheridge, Marcus King, Morgan Wade, Durand Jones & The Indications and Amythyst Kiah, among many others.

Already announced for the July 27-31 event were Lake Street Dive, Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled by Turtles, Melissa Etheridge, Marcus King, Morgan Wade, Durand Jones & The Indications and Amythyst Kiah, among many others.

This article first appeared online from The Roanoke Times on Feb. 18, 2022.