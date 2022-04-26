 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Citizens' customers are cutting the cord

  • 0
Citizens staff photo

Citizens Telephone Cooperative is committed to introducing universal gigabit broadband to Floyd County and surrounding areas.

 Photo Courtesy of Citizens

Citizens Telephone Cooperative announced this week a series of educational sessions designed to introduce community members to streaming TV in preparation to Citizens’ migration away from traditional cable TV service.

Citizens announced last year its plan is to dissolve the traditional service and offer the newest in television technology — streaming TV — and it has partnered with Southern Fiber Network to provide SFN TV Now, powered by Citizens.

“The streaming TV service is simply watching TV over the Internet,” a Citizens release said April 18. “With the fiber-optic Internet expansion that Citizens plans to complete late this year, more residents will be able to connect and stream local channels along with many of the top networks offered by satellite without paying the exorbitant fees associated with traditional TV packages.”

The first of several educational sessions for customers involving the switch to streaming will be held from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

People are also reading…

Customers are encouraged to reserve a seat online at www.citizens.coop/sfntvdemo or call the office at (540) 745-2111.

Residents interested in learning more about SFN TV Now should attend a session and see in-person the ease of operating the remote control, view the clear picture, and have questions answered by a Citizens expert.

Citizens will offer a seven-day risk-free trial allowing the customer to simply cancel TV Now within seven days to avoid being charged for the service. Consumers can cancel their subscription at any time.

For more information visit www.citizens.coop/tvnow.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bland County man dies in crash

At 5:47 p.m. on Saturday (April 23), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 42 (East Bluegrass Trail) a mile east …

Bland County Police Blotter

Accused of assaulting volunteer firefighters responding to a smoke call on Saturday, a West Virginia man has been charged with four felonies.