Citizens' customers are cutting the cord

Citizens Telephone Cooperative announced this week a series of educational sessions designed to introduce community members to streaming TV in preparation to Citizens’ migration away from traditional cable TV service.

Citizens announced last year its plan is to dissolve the traditional service and offer the newest in television technology — streaming TV — and it has partnered with Southern Fiber Network to provide SFN TV Now, powered by Citizens.

“The streaming TV service is simply watching TV over the Internet,” a Citizens release said April 18. “With the fiber-optic Internet expansion that Citizens plans to complete late this year, more residents will be able to connect and stream local channels along with many of the top networks offered by satellite without paying the exorbitant fees associated with traditional TV packages.”

The first of several educational sessions for customers involving the switch to streaming will be held from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

Customers are encouraged to reserve a seat online at www.citizens.coop/sfntvdemo or call the office at (540) 745-2111.

Residents interested in learning more about SFN TV Now should attend a session and see in-person the ease of operating the remote control, view the clear picture, and have questions answered by a Citizens expert.

Citizens will offer a seven-day risk-free trial allowing the customer to simply cancel TV Now within seven days to avoid being charged for the service. Consumers can cancel their subscription at any time.

For more information visit www.citizens.coop/tvnow.