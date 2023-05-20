A Floyd woman could go to prison for up to 15 years after pleading guilty to indecent acts with an 11-year-old girl.

Melissa Elizabeth Gibson was originally charged with aggravated sexual battery of a minor under the age of 13, aggravated sexual battery of a child and object penetration of an underage minor.

Gibson pleaded guilty to indecent acts with a child custodian and indecent liberties with a child in on May 9.

The amended charges are felonies that bring up to five years in prison for one and 10 years for the other.

She will be sentenced on May 23 after updated state sentencing guidelines are obtained.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said in court that in July 2022, Gibson would drink Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey embellished with methamphetamines and go into the girl’s room to touch her inappropriately.

The county Department of Social Services notified the Sheriff’s Office, and the school resource officer and chief investigator Rusty Stanley interviewed the victim, along with The Child Advocacy Office.

Their reports led to indictments by a county grand jury on Jan. 3.

Branscom said Gibson did not deny the actions but told in vestigators that she often blacked out during her drinking and drug sessions, and claimed she did not remember attacking the young girl.

He said the victim’s interviews did not vary in details, and her descriptions fit with the actions of sexual abuse.

Branscom also said he agreed to the plea deal to avoid the victim the trauma of having to testify publicly about the assaults on her.

Gibson’s attorney asked for a delay in sentencing to make sure the guidelines reflected the amended charges.

In another child abuse case discussed May 9, Lorenzo Tiamzon Marshall of Willis, convicted of assault and battery of a family member and cruelty and injury of a child on Feb. 13, and his attorney raised questions based on recent court rulings that say corporal punishment is a parental right and not abuse.

Judge Mike Fleenor took the motion under advisement and issued a ruling, finding the actions of Marshall “guilty of violation of Virginia Code as charged.”

The judge listed several court rulings that he felt supported his decision.

The judge gave Marshall a two-year suspended sentence, and his attorney, Jonathan Rogers, said his client would appeal the ruling.

In other cases, heard May 9:

April Elizabeth Akers of Floyd was sentenced for three months in jail for pleading guilty to possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, which was discovered by deputies executing a search warrant in April 2022.

Abraham Paul Martin of Floyd pleaded guilty to possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs and was given a five-year suspended sentence for the charges.

John Douglas Lemon of Floyd pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon and was given a three-year suspended sentence. The court also seized the firearms.

Aaron Alexander Sexton of Pulaski pleaded guilty to possession/transportation of a firearm by a non-violent convicted felon and was given a three-year suspended sentence.