Rotating Exhibition Wall to feature local students’ art

The Floyd Center for the Arts has three new exhibitions on display until April, with the Emerging Artists exhibit in the Hayloft Gallery, a Breezeway Gallery filled by montessori students and Eric Cowan’s ceramics in the Falcon Gallery.

Featured Emerging artists came recommended from area professors and artists as individuals whose unique and fresh visions are exceptionally notable, FCA explained in a Feb. 28 release. The universities and colleges include Virginia Tech, Radford University, Bluefield University, New River Community College, and Hollins University.

This exhibition also features two local ceramics artists, including Elizabeth McAdams, who have recently culminated apprenticeships with area potters. The artists gave talks about their practices, goals and advice in a virtual format, available to the public in the gallery and online at www.floydartcenter.org.

Eric Cowan’s “Structure & Entropy” in the Falcon Gallery features a body of work including ceramic sculptures and mixed media pieces. Cowan graduated from the University of Akron with a bachelor’s degree and has lived in Radford since 2013.

Cowan’s biomorphic sculptures and explorations of form are distinctly unique and mesmerizing.

NRV Montessori has filled the Center’s Breezeway Gallery with a myriad of art projects from students ranging from grades one through seven. Ideas for these projects come from studying Art Elements, Artist Studies, and subjects from other course studies. All the projects exhibited currently were created during the 2021-2022 school year.

The Center has now installed a Rotating Exhibition Wall that features a new local school every few months. Blue Mountain School is the first to participate and is displaying works centered around the Chinese New Year. Keep an eye out as these works will be rotated for each school and different schools will participate throughout the year.

A closing reception will be held for these exhibitions from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, the last day of the exhibits.

FCA is located at 220 Parkway Lane South in Floyd, with regular open hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Find more artist information and exhibit photos at www.FloydArtCenter.org.