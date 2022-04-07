Veterans event tonight, Saturday

A monthly veterans social in Floyd and an event on Saturday in Stuart will give veterans a chance to fellowship and build relationships with other vets.

Floyd’s American Legion Post 127 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7854 will host social gatherings at Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel’s Tavern from 4-8 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. There is no entry fee, the socials are not fundraisers and any veteran is welcome to attend anytime.

The Brewery is located at 332 Webbs Mill Road in Floyd.

REKKR Compass, a nonprofit dedicated to helping military veterans and former law enforcement, will host its first Coffee and Cars for Veterans and Law Enforcement from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 at Crossroads Café.

Enjoy a cup of coffee, a baked good or two, and show off your ride while hanging out with vets and cops. All interesting or fun cars and motorcycles are welcome.

Crossroads Café is located at 23 Elamsville Road in Stuart, at the intersection of Route 8 and Route 618.

To learn more about Floyd’s VFW, AL and their efforts, call VFW Commander Loren Phillips (540) 250-5917.