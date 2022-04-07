 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Veterans event tonight, Saturday

  • 0
Buffalo Mountain

Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel's Tavern is located at 332 Webbs Mill Road in Floyd.

 Photo courtesy of Buffalo Mountain Brewery

A monthly veterans social in Floyd and an event on Saturday in Stuart will give veterans a chance to fellowship and build relationships with other vets.

Floyd’s American Legion Post 127 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7854 will host social gatherings at Buffalo Mountain Brewery and McDaniel’s Tavern from 4-8 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. There is no entry fee, the socials are not fundraisers and any veteran is welcome to attend anytime.

The Brewery is located at 332 Webbs Mill Road in Floyd.

REKKR Compass, a nonprofit dedicated to helping military veterans and former law enforcement, will host its first Coffee and Cars for Veterans and Law Enforcement from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 at Crossroads Café.

Enjoy a cup of coffee, a baked good or two, and show off your ride while hanging out with vets and cops. All interesting or fun cars and motorcycles are welcome.

Crossroads Café is located at 23 Elamsville Road in Stuart, at the intersection of Route 8 and Route 618.

People are also reading…

To learn more about Floyd’s VFW, AL and their efforts, call VFW Commander Loren Phillips (540) 250-5917.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Floyd vet turning 103

Floyd vet turning 103

The family of Floyd County’s Orland Phillips is requesting community members to send him cards to help celebrate his 103rd birthday on Feb. 5.