The Floyd Baptist Church Preschool started in 1983, led by Pat Kesler. The first graduating class included about five students.

Officials recently printed a letter detailing the school’s history in the Floyd Baptist Church’s newsletter.

Karen Via served as a director during the early years of the school, and teachers noted in the letter included Brenda Wood, Beverly Hall and Brenda Allen, as well as Peggy Profitt, who still helps out today.

“Through the years we have helped prepare countless 3- and 4-year-old children in our area for their entrance to the public or private school system,” the letter said.

The current teachers at Floyd Baptist Preschool are Patsy Harris with 21 years and Briana Harris with two years.

During the past 40 years, more than 1,000 students have graduated from the program’s final year, current Director Janice Shortt said. She noted when the school first started, some of the youngest students were 2-year-olds, one of whom was her daughter.

Shortt, who has held the title since 1994, learned from some of the school’s legendary staff and helpers, including Mabel DeHart.

“She taught me what the dripples are — not loading your paint brush too thick,” Shortt said.

The school, which currently has 42 children enrolled (20 3-year-olds and 22 4-year-olds), is driven by teaching the love of Jesus and following the Golden Rule.

“That’s how it started 40 years ago and that’s how it still is 40 years later,” Shortt said.

Changes in technology and state-funded programs have impacted the school throughout the years, but Shortt said important aspects have remained the same, including the blessings young children bring. .

“We continue because we are still able to give those hugs… still make all those sweet, sweet memories…” Shortt said.

A number of memories are made by visiting with Skyline Nursing Home residents, firefighters and local veterans. Shortt noted students will have an Easter Egg Hunt at Skyline this month.

Johnny Appleseed activities at the school includes a field trip to Wade’s Orchard, where students learn about growing trees, nature and “see everything God has provided,” Shortt said.

Other important life skills are taught throughout the year at Floyd Baptist Preschool, such as memorizing a phone number and the alphabet.

Children must be 3 years old by Oct. 1 to enroll in the 3-year-old class and 4by Oct. 1 to enroll in the 4-year-old program.

To learn more about the Floyd Baptist Church Preschool and find applications, visit www.floydbaptist.com/fbc-preschool. Interested parties can also call the school ((540)-745-2677) or Director Shortt (540) 808-7474.