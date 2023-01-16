Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Sheena, who’s always ready to hit the town.

When you're ready for a stroll, visit shops, go hiking, take a drive, or just hang out and give belly rubs, Sheena is your gal.

Sheena might sprint into the grass and happily return for belly rubs before heading back out.

Along with space to run, Sheena would prefer a calm, quiet home with opportunity to cuddle and explore with her forever family.

At about three years old, Sheena is a beautiful lady, full of love and curiosity. She’s a mix of three highly intelligent breeds: shepherd, border collie and lab.

She may show anxiety around some dogs, but Sheena’s foster family reports she largely ignores the cats.

Anyone interested in meeting Sheena, or any the foster dogs and cats at FCHS, complete and submit an adoption application available at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207.