County, town leaders in Smyth discuss using ARPA funds for recreation opportunities

Working together to create countywide recreation opportunities for youth is one of the ideas leaders have put on the table as a potential use for the infusion of federal dollars that are coming to local governments to bolster the economy and promote pandemic recovery.
The money is being distributed through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The amounts awarded to individual localities were allocated based on population.
Recognizing that such significant federal investments generally occur once in a lifetime, a number of local leaders have expressed the hope that the dollars will be used to develop legacy projects that couldn’t otherwise be accomplished.
This spring, the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization that conducts in-depth research to develop new ideas for solving society’s problems, wrote, “The stakes are high. The money needs to move fast and be deployed smartly and equitably. In 10 years, we may look back at this time and ask: Which places merely spent their money, and which places invested it?”
How Much Are We Talking About?
Over this year and next, the town of Chilhowie is scheduled to receive $1.8 million, while Marion is slated to get about $5.7 million. Saltville is set to bring in nearly $2 million, and Smyth County is expected to receive more than $5.8 million.
The local governments received half of the money this year with the second portion of ARPA funds scheduled to be awarded in 2022.
Localities have until the end of 2024 to commit the money and through 2025 to spend it.
Deciding How to Use the Money
While each locality has a slightly different process, most are compiling lists of potential projects, ranking them by priority, and then getting public input.
The county’s board of supervisors is in the process of establishing an ARPA Review Committee with a citizen member from each magisterial district to review prospective uses and investments.
Recreation
In the early talks about the use of the money, several entities have discussed making sure that some of the funds are invested in youth.
That conversation was taken to the Smyth12, which is made up of the elected leader of the supervisors and three towns, the county administrator and town managers, and one other member of each council and the board.
The Smyth12 is designed to improve communication between the county’s local governments and encourage a shared approach to problem solving and addressing needs.
In late August, County Administrator Shawn Utt told the supervisors that the Smyth12 took up the discussion of recreation earlier that month. He noted that “the possibility of a joint recreation department venture between the county and all three towns was put on the table.”
At this time, Utt noted that the towns provide recreation with only a financial contribution from the county. There is no county recreation department.
Utt cautioned that the topic is only in the conversation stage, but, in notes to the supervisors, he wrote, “I wanted to put this on the board’s radar as we begin moving forward not only with considering project options for the ARPA funding but also as we move forward on the board’s vision of what the next ten years has to offer.”
The town of Marion has long sought greater county involvement in recreation, noting that the majority of the participants in its rec programs are residents of the county, while about 10% of the program’s funding comes from Smyth County.
Looking back over the last five years, the average overall participation rate across all Marion rec sports shows 61.6% of the youth participants are county residents.
In July, after hearing from parents frustrated with Marion’s rec league football offerings, Councilman Avery Cornett, chair of the town council’s recreation committee, said the town would love to see a cooperative venture with the county. “Maybe we can find a path together,” he said.
Emphasizing that no concrete plans exist at this time and the discussion is ongoing, Marion Town Manager Bill Rush said the town is always interested in partnering with the county. “We’re county citizens too,” he said.
At the supervisors’ Aug. 24 meeting, Supervisor Kris Ratliff saw opportunities in a countywide recreation program, noting that he had recently umpired a recreation tourney in Kingsport in which three Smyth County teams took part. Ratliff noted that each team paid the tourney’s $500 entry fee.
The closest fields for such tournaments, he said, are Dublin and Kingsport. He called developing recreation an opportunity for the community.
Supervisor Mike Sturgill said he remembered when 30 teams would compete at a softball field in Adwolfe and the play brought revenue to local restaurants and other businesses. He said he would love to see such opportunities that would benefit participants and small businesses revived.
Utt suggested that the school system be involved in the conversation as well and that leaders explore what could be done, what programs could be added, and more. “The sky is the limit,” the county administrator said.
Vice Chair Lori Deel suggested that even parks and campgrounds be considered.
While recreation isn’t normally a revenue producer for local governments, she said improving opportunities could be considered “an investment in the county’s future.”
Board Chair Charlie Atkins said, “We’re starting the conversation.”