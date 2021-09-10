County, town leaders in Smyth discuss using ARPA funds for recreation opportunities

The local governments received half of the money this year with the second portion of ARPA funds scheduled to be awarded in 2022.

Localities have until the end of 2024 to commit the money and through 2025 to spend it.

Deciding How to Use the Money

While each locality has a slightly different process, most are compiling lists of potential projects, ranking them by priority, and then getting public input.

The county’s board of supervisors is in the process of establishing an ARPA Review Committee with a citizen member from each magisterial district to review prospective uses and investments.

Recreation

In the early talks about the use of the money, several entities have discussed making sure that some of the funds are invested in youth.

That conversation was taken to the Smyth12, which is made up of the elected leader of the supervisors and three towns, the county administrator and town managers, and one other member of each council and the board.

The Smyth12 is designed to improve communication between the county’s local governments and encourage a shared approach to problem solving and addressing needs.