Wythe leader seeks information on tax bill delay

Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian Vaught has asked that a representative from the computer company working on software that has delayed the mailing of real estate tax bills to appear before the board.

Real estate tax bills have not been mailed out, and the county has no date as to when they will be mailed out. The county’s new real estate software is Vision Government Solutions.

Various issues have kept all of the information from being transferred. As a result, Town of Wytheville and Rural Retreat real estate tax bill have also been delayed as the towns rely on information from the county to determine bill amounts.

During the Dec. 27 meeting, the name of the company under discussion was not named. When asked about which company was under discussion, Brian Vaught said Vision; Wythe County Commissioner of the Revenue did not answer directly, saying in an email that “Our new Real Estate software is Vision Government Solutions. Our billing software is Tyler Technologies (Munis).”

After the newspaper's print deadline, Vaught confirmed that the latest issue is with Tyler Technologies.

During the Dec. 27 supervisors meeting, Vaught said he would like to see a representative from the company attend a board meeting to discuss the delay.

His request came during a discussion with Commissioner of the Revenue Kathy Vaught.

“I guess the money question for everybody is when are real estate taxes going out?” Brian Vaught asked.

“There’s a small hurdle,” Kathy Vaught responded. “The code says that the tax tickets have to go out with the Jan. 1 owners name on them, but be mailed to the current owner. That is not happening, so until they get that fixed, I don’t guess it will be going out. It’s been suggested to me to mail them out the way they are, but I am totally against it.”

Kathy Vaught explained that one reason she is against it is that last year’s tax book had the tax levy calculated wrong. She said she started complaining about the issue in November and sent emails about it. This year’s preliminary tax book has it calculated wrong again, she said. A tax book records taxes listed on financial records.

“If we let this ride, we will be in the same place next year that we are now,” Kathy Vaught said, adding that there have been numerous (computer) patches to get the book where it is now.

“I feel like we will be in the same position next year that we are now with all of these little patches,” Kathy Vaught said. “It needs to be done right before we go any further. No more patches; it needs to be fixed.”

“We need a D-date,” Brian Vaught said, adding that the next software contract the county enters into needs to have strong language about due dates and recourse when the company can’t deliver as promised.

“It’s all rainbows and smiles when doing the sales pitch, but now you are stuck. What do you do?” Brian Vaught said.

“The thing that bothers me is that there are other counties in Virginia that have this product, and they act like they’ve never heard of this stuff before. I just don’t get it,” Kathy Vaught said.

The board chairman said the company had good references.

“I understand they were importing information from a very old system that was made in-house, but they knew that up front,” Brian Vaught said.

“Yes, they did,” Kathy Vaught said. “That (old system) was created by one person and it did everything that we needed it to do; it’s amazing to me that this company can’t do that.”

In other business, supervisors:

● Agreed to buy three “Wythe County Residents Only” signs for trash and recycling centers on the eastern end of the county.

● Heard a report from Assistant County Administrator Matt Hankins that the county received one response to its request for proposals for improvements to the Rural Retreat Pool. However, before supervisors could approve the bid, the contractor’s spring schedule filled up, and the county is unlikely to find another contractor to renovate the facility before the next swim season.

Hankins said the county might be able to do some improvements and then do a renovation in the fall of 2023 to prepare for the 2024 swim season. He said the alternative is to find another vendor, but the county is unlikely to find another one that can do the work in time for the 2023 season.

Hankins said the county is trying to negotiate a price reduction for having to wait the extra length of time or at least have some repairs in the interim until the total repairs can be done. The county hopes to make some improvements to the pool this year with the expectation that the majority of the repairs will not be done until the 2024 season.

Hankins said once a contract is signed, the county is locked into a price, but perhaps the county can get a discount for having to wait so long and not pushing for a 2023 start date.

● Agreed to transfer $1 million from the general fund to the water fund for the replacement of the old water line on Route 94. Until the vote, funds only allowed for replacing part of the old line.

● Agreed to appropriate $60,000 to buy the Apex Center’s John Deer tractor and loader.