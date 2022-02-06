Keep outside pets warm during winter

Many pet owners are able and willing to allow pets to remain primarily inside this time of year, but that is not always possible. The Floyd County Humane Society has advice and resources for protecting and comforting outside animals this winter.

Outside Cats

Feral cats, and even faithful “barn cats” who seem to prefer an outside lifestyle, can benefit from extra protection from the elements this time of year.

Floyd’s local Girl Scout Troop 163 has come through again, this time creating dozens of insulated cat houses using foam shipping coolers covered with water-resistant chow bags. Tucked away out of direct wind and rain, and with a little straw bedding thrown inside, these recycled materials stay out of the landfill and are transformed into sturdy, functional kitty condos.

FCHS partnered with the girls to distribute the houses and to supply the straw bedding.

To arrange for pickup, call and leave a message at the number listed below.

Outside Dogs

Not only is it responsible pet ownership to provide suitable shelter for outside dogs, it is the law. Tethering without access to shelter is not considered adequate and is disallowed in some weather conditions. Shelters should have windbreaks at the entrance and contain straw or other appropriate bedding.

Don't forget, when the temperatures stay below freezing, water left outside may not thaw enough to be drinkable; so extra vigilance is required to ensure access to fresh water at all times.

FCHS provides straw bedding free of charge through Harman's and Ingram's, and encourages owners to take advantage of the program as much as needed to provide pets with the excellent insulating properties of straw bedding.

To get on the list call FCHS, so the store will know not to charge you. The organization may also be able to help you get your hands on a dog house.

Other Assistance

Other ongoing FCHS programs assisting Floyd County pet owners include the distribution of free pet food, primarily through Plenty!, but also directly upon request; and medical and emergency treatment assistance. There is even a small inventory of dog jackets for the asking!

The community is encouraged to use FCHS as a resource in promoting the best possible relationship with their companion animals.

Call to inquire about any of our services or if you are facing challenges keeping your pet; we will do our best to assist. Leave a message at this number and someone will get back to you: (540) 745-7207.