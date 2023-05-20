Wythe County native Dennis Kitts recently conducted a ceremony for another county native at Mt. Zion Methodist Church near Ivanhoe.

It was to honor the very first employee of the Radford Ordnance Works, later known as the Radford Arsenal and Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

Kitts is a retired manager of training & development for Bae Systems at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant and historian for the plant. He was in Wythe County on May 10 honoring Noah Akers, the first employee of Radford Arsenal in 1941 when it was called Radford Ordnance Works.

Akers went on to become a big part of the Lakes to Florida Highway Association with former Wytheville Enterprise Editor James Williams. He died in 1976.

Kitts came across information about Akers while writing a history of the plant on its 75th anniversary in 2016.

Saying he was asked to write a history of the plant for its anniversary, Kitts said while going through papers he kept coming across notes about Noah Akers. After retiring that same year, he said he again came across information about Akers. He put information out on Facebook and got a comment from someone who knew of him.

Akers had married Beatrice Monday, a school teacher at Sheffey School near Ivanhoe. The lady commenting on Facebook knew Renetta McPeak, Akers’ daughter, in Wytheville.

McPeak contacted Kitts through Facebook and they exchanged phone numbers. Kitts said he wanted to do something to honor her father and so arranged a tribute to Noah Akers at his gravesite. A number of family members attended.

Kitts presented to the family a shadowbox containing commemorative coins from former Army commanders and a major general along with a commemorative plate from the plant. He also obtained a 1912 American flag with 48 stars for the family and placed small American flags at the gravesite. He provided the family with a thumb drive containing all his notes about the articles referencing Akers which the family had not seen.

One article from the Radford Plant Weekly in 1941 noted that Akers had read in a paper that the engineers planning the Radford Ordnance Works were coming to Wythe County and he contacted them about a job. He was the first employee to draw a paycheck on the project.

The commemorative plate from Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Radford read of the plant’s origin when it was built to supply the country with ordnance materials for World War II.

After World War II, Akers went back to Wythe County where he opened a store while his wife taught school.

According to his obituary, Akers served as a member of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors and the Wythe Welfare Board. He was active in the Bland-Wythe Water Authority and the Sheffey School P.T.A.

Akers was elected a director of the Great Lakes to Florida Highway Association when it was reorganized in 1957, was later named chairman of the executive committee, and eventually a Life Time Member of the organization that he served until ill health forced his retirement.

On May 12, Akers, born in 1909, would have been 114. Kitts said he was glad to have arranged this tribute close to his birthday.

A 1972 graduate of George Wythe High School, Kitts retired in 2016 after a career at the arsenal spanning almost three decades of perfect attendance.

Starting in early1987 as a “fairly decent Evenspeed operator,” Kitts rose through the ranks of supervision eventually having worked in nearly all facets of manufacturing rocket motors, cannon propellants, nitrocellulose, nitroglycerin and TNT at the arsenal.

Before his career began with Hercules, Kitts spent 14 years in highway construction in the building of Interstate 77 from West Virginia to the North Carolina state line.

And, between 1968 and late 1976 he said he relished being a “long-haired hippie singer in a rock & roll band.”

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the commissioning of the Radford Ordnance Works, Kitts wrote a history of the facility and received Bae’s 2016 Business Leader award from Sir Roger Carr, the chairman of Bae Systems Worldwide. Sir Carr has since decreed that Kitts is the official historian of the Radford Arsenal and the New River Bagging Plant in Dublin.

Kitts lives in Summerville, S.C.