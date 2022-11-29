Millwald Theatre officially opens with ribbon cutting

Wytheville’s Millwald Theatre is officially open for business. Officials gathered Tuesday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting and tours of the Main Street theater.

“There are so many people to thank that got us to this point,” Executive Director Jeff Potts said before he cut the ribbon. “This is an official sign that we are open for business. We are ready to sell tickets. We are ready to sell popcorn. We are ready to be a gathering place once again in downtown Wytheville, where people come to make timeless memories.”

All of the renovations in the $5.8 million project are not complete yet, but should be finished by the time the theater hosts its first show on Dec. 9, one that will celebrate Appalachian music with Scott Fore and Wayne Henderson. Country singer Pam Tillis will be on the stage Dec. 15 with her Belles and Bows Country Hits and Christmas Favorites show.

Tickets are $25 to $35 for the Fore/Henderson show and $47 to $67 for the Pam Tillis show.

“We are this close to bringing everything together,” Potts said. “One thing I am most proud of is s the talented nonprofit organization we are building as well. We have got top-notch professionals that are going to make sure this theater is successful two, three, four times a week for the next 90-some years.”

Wytheville Mayor Beth Taylor said the group of about 100 people were standing at the theater as a result of great community input.

“That includes support by volunteering your time and talents and monetary contributions,” she said. “Mr. (Mark) Bloomberg and the (Millwald Foundation) board believed and trusted in our community, that we would step up and support the Millwald Theatre, which we did. Going forward the volunteering and monetary support is just as important to keep this theater open for decades to come.”

The Millwald Theatre opened Aug. 28, 1928, with a screening of the silent film “Beau Broadway,” starring Lew Cody and Aileen Pringle. It wasn’t long, though, until the theater showed its first “talkie,” Al Jolson’s 1927 musical “The Jazz Singer.” In August 2005, the Millwald showed its last two films: “Four Brothers” and “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo.”

For more information on the Millwald or to buy event tickets, visit its Facebook page or its website at www.themillwald.org