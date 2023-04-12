Blue Mountain School and The Floyd Country Store invites the community to celebrate National Poetry Month during the Family Poetry Palooza, featuring author and performance poet Allan Wolf.

Wolf will work with Blue Mountain School students during the day on Tuesday, April 18, and kick off the Palooza at 6 p.m. that evening at The Floyd Country Store.

This family friendly, interactive evening of spoken word will include special cameos by some of the Blue Mountain School students themselves.

Hailing from Asheville, North Carolina, Wolf is the author of novels, picture books and poetry collections for young people. He is a Los Angeles Times Book Prize finalist, two-time winner of the North Carolina Young Adult Book Award, and recipient of New York’s Bankstreet College Claudia Lewis Award for Poetry.

Also a skilled and seasoned performer of 30 years, Wolf’s dynamic author talks and poetry presentations for all ages are inspiring, informative and entertaining.

His historical verse novel, “The Watch that Ends the Night: Voices from the Titanic,” was named, by Booklist, one of the 50 greatest YA novels of all time.

Tickets for the Family Poetry Palooza at The Floyd Country Store (206 S. Locust St.) are a suggested donation of $5 for adults. Kids get in free, and no one will be turned away. The fun begins at 6 p.m.

For every $5 donated, get a chance to win one of Wolf’s books that will be raffled off throughout the evening. Books will also be available to purchase, with proceeds benefiting Blue Mountain School.