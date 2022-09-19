Floyd trio featured in annual singing

The public is invited to the Christiansburg Church of the Brethren’s annual Gospel singing this weekend.
Music will be provided by Floyd’s Sounds of Harmony, Dale Buckner, Kay Whitaker, and Austin and Melody Peyton.
The church is located at 310 S. Franklin St. in Christiansburg. The singing begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
